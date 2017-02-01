Advertisement
No, Dhyan Sreenivasan Is Not Marrying Namitha Pramod. Details Here

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod are co-stars of Adi Kapyare Kootamani

  | February 01, 2017 13:55 IST (New Delhi)
Dhyan Sreenivasan

Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod in a still from Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Malayalam actors Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod have been trending on Wednesday morning with rumours of the two getting married doing the rounds of the Internet. Namitha's father dismissed such reports and stated that the 28-year-old actor is indeed getting married but not to Namitha, reported manoramaonline. Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod have co-starred in 2015 horror comedy Adi Kapyare Kootamani. Dhyan Sreenivasan also trended on Tuesday for reports citing an impending wedding. Namitha's father also made his displeasure apparent when he told manoramaonline: "Don't know why her name is being dragged into." Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod will also reprise their roles in the sequel of Adi Kapyare Kootamani, scheduled for this year.

"Don't know why her name is being dragged into. Dhyan is getting married and it's not to Namitha. Dhyan will be getting married by April this year," manoramaonline Namitha's father as saying.

Meanwhile, some reports have also stated that Dhyan Sreenivasan will marry Arpita, presumably an IT professional. However, not much is known about Dhyan Sreenivasan's probable wedding as the actor has not reacted to the rumours so far.

Dhyan Sreenivasan made his debut with 2013 film Thira which is directed by his filmmaker brother Vineeth Sreenivasan. Dhyan is the son of Malayalam scriptwriter Sreenivasan. Dhyan Sreenivasan has also starred in films like Kunjiramayanam and Ore Mugham. He will soon begin work on Adi Kapyare Koottamani 2, to be helmed by John Varghese. Meanwhile, Namitha's maiden Malayalam film was 2011's Traffic. The actress has also been part of Tamil and Telugu movies with her roles in Law Point and Kathalo Rajakumari. Namitha, who also has films like Villali Veeran and Sound Thoma on her resume, is currently busy filming Malayalam movie Role Models.
 

Highlights

  • Dhyan Sreenivasan will reportedly marry Arpita
  • Dhyan Sreenivasan's wedding will reportedly scheduled for April
  • Dhyan Sreenivasan made his debut with 2013 film Thira
 

