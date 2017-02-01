No, Dhyan Sreenivasan Is Not Marrying Namitha Pramod. Details Here

"Don't know why her name is being dragged into. Dhyan is getting married and it's not to Namitha. Dhyan will be getting married by April this year," manoramaonline Namitha's father as saying.
Meanwhile, some reports have also stated that Dhyan Sreenivasan will marry Arpita, presumably an IT professional. However, not much is known about Dhyan Sreenivasan's probable wedding as the actor has not reacted to the rumours so far.
Dhyan Sreenivasan made his debut with 2013 film Thira which is directed by his filmmaker brother Vineeth Sreenivasan. Dhyan is the son of Malayalam scriptwriter Sreenivasan. Dhyan Sreenivasan has also starred in films like Kunjiramayanam and Ore Mugham. He will soon begin work on Adi Kapyare Koottamani 2, to be helmed by John Varghese. Meanwhile, Namitha's maiden Malayalam film was 2011's Traffic. The actress has also been part of Tamil and Telugu movies with her roles in Law Point and Kathalo Rajakumari. Namitha, who also has films like Villali Veeran and Sound Thoma on her resume, is currently busy filming Malayalam movie Role Models.