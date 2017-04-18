Prabhas Will 'Die' If He Attempts Another Baahubali-Like Film. Here's Why

Prabhas returns to play Mahendra Baahubali in this month's Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the sequel of the 2015 film. He also features in the role of Amarendra Baahubali, the former king of the mythological kingdom of Mahishmathi, which is the character he played in Baahubali: The Beginning. Earlier, it was revealed that Prabhas' physique constantly fluctuated for four years and that he also weighed as much as 100 kilos at some point. The committed but very modest Prabhas told Hindustan Times that his biggest contribution to the project was investing his time. "It was a privilege to work on a movie of international standards. I owe everything to Rajamouli because this is his dream and I merely supported him by taking out time," Hindustan Times quoted Prabhas as saying.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar is also reportedly trying to rope Prabhas in for a Bollywood project, expected to be helmed by S S Rajamouli. "Karan has been encouraging Rajamouli to do a Hindi film after Baahubali. They will team up to launch Prabhas in Bollywood," DNA quoted a source as saying. However, there is no official announcement from Prabhas or the 44-year-old filmmaker, whose Dharma Productions is in charge of distributing the Hindi version of Baahubali 2.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is scheduled for April 28 and promises to reveal the secret behind Katappa slaying Baahubali.