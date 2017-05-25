Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Films As Producer Are...

.@purplepebblepictures Presents the 1st look of our Sikkimese film #Pahuna unveiled at Cannes.Directed by Paakhi A Tyrewala. @madhuchoprapic.twitter.com/fOTOATY4ic? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 22, 2017
Madhu Chopra also explained the rationale behind their banner's regional language forays. "Stories from the various Indian states are routinely turned into Hindi films. Bollywood benefits commercially in the bargain. Our core idea is to narrate these tales in the languages that they stem from," Madhu Chopra told PTI.
One of Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures next project is Nalini, a Bengali-Marathi bilingual inspired by a little-known romantic chapter from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's life. Madhu Chopra said that they are close to finalise Jisshu Sengupta as the older Rabindranath Tagore while they are searching for an actor to play a teenaged Tagore. Nalini will be directed by Ujjwal Chatterjee and the script is written by his wife Sagarika.
They are also making Little Joe, Kahaan Ho?, based in Goa, Bhojpuri film, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hain Kashi, and another Marathi production, Kai Re, Rascala.
Priyanka is also producing Bengali-language Brishtir Opekhaye, an adaptation of Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay's novel. "We have just brought the rights from the writer in Kolkata and cast Rahul Bose and Rituparna Sengupta in stellar roles," said Madhu Chopra.
(With PTI inputs)