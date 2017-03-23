Advertisement
Puri Jagannadh Shoots 'Massive' Action Sequence For Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Film

Puri Jagannadh, who is working with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna for his next project wrapped a 'massive' action sequence for the film. He tweeted, "It's going to be feast for all Nandamuri Balakrishna fans"

  | March 23, 2017 17:49 IST (New Delhi)
Nandmuri Balakrishna

Puri Jagannadh, Nandamuri Balakrishna at the launch of the film (Courtesy:NandamuriBalakrishna)

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who is currently working with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, wrapped a 'massive' action sequence for his yet-untitled film, he tweeted. The project is Mr Balakrishna's 101st film. "Completed my first schedule of 'NBK 101' in a massive set action sequence. It's going to be feast for all Nandamuri Balakrishna fans," tweeted Mr Jagannadh. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh have collaborated for a film for the first time. The film was launched earlier this month. S S Rajamouli, director of magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion was also a part of the launch. Pictures from the event were shared by Nandamuri Balakrishna on social media.

Here's Puri Jagannadh's tweet:
 

Actor Sudheer Babu is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in the film. However, the leading lady opposite Mr Balakrishna hasn't been finalised as of yet. The film will be extensively shot in Spain and the project will be produced by Bhavya Creations, reported news agency IANS.

The makers of the project claim it to be a different film and will show Mr Balakrishna in a new light. "Balakrishna sir was on the lookout for a script that will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar and when Mr Puri pitched his story, he found just exactly what he was looking for and immediately gave his nod. A popular Bollywood stylist will be hired to take care of Mr Balakrishna's look in the film," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Puri Jagannadh is the director of hit films like Pokiri, Businessman and Temper. He is also prepping for another Telugu film Rogue.

Nandmuri Balakrishna was last seen in Gauthamiputra Satakarni, co-starring Shriya Saran, Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in September.
 

