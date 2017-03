Puri Jagannadh Shoots 'Massive' Action Sequence For Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Film

Completed my 1st schedule of #NBK101 in a massive set n action sequence .. it's gonna be feast for all #NandamuriBalakrishna fans ? PURI JAGAN (@purijagan) March 22, 2017

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who is currently working with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna , wrapped a 'massive' action sequence for his yet-untitled film, he tweeted. The project is Mr Balakrishna's 101st film. "Completed my first schedule of 'NBK 101' in a massive set action sequence. It's going to be feast for all Nandamuri Balakrishna fans," tweeted Mr Jagannadh. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh have collaborated for a film for the first time. The film was launched earlier this month. S S Rajamouli, director of magnum opusandwas also a part of the launch. Pictures from the event were shared by Nandamuri Balakrishna on social media.Here's Puri Jagannadh's tweet:Actor Sudheer Babu is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in the film. However, the leading lady opposite Mr Balakrishna hasn't been finalised as of yet. The film will be extensively shot in Spain and the project will be produced by Bhavya Creations, reported news agency IANS.The makers of the project claim it to be a different film and will show Mr Balakrishna in a new light. "Balakrishna sir was on the lookout for a script that will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar and when Mr Puri pitched his story, he found just exactly what he was looking for and immediately gave his nod. A popular Bollywood stylist will be hired to take care of Mr Balakrishna's look in the film," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.Puri Jagannadh is the director of hit films likeand. He is also prepping for another Telugu filmNandmuri Balakrishna was last seen in Gauthamiputra Satakarni , co-starring Shriya Saran, Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi.The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in September.