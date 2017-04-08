Rajinikanth Cancels Photo Sessions With Fans. Here's Why

"Since we realised it is difficult to take pictures individually, we decided to postpone the meeting. We are planning to conduct it in future by inviting fans from two districts each and take pictures with them individually. I will announce the meeting date in future. I think you all will understand and extend cooperation," Rajinikanth added.
Last week the superstar dismissed reports that he could make a political announcement in these meetings. Recently, he had also clarified the he supports no one in the upcoming R K Nagar by-elections. Incidentally, April 12, the first day of his earlier programme, is also the by-election day for R K Nagar.
Rajinikanth was last seen in Kabaali, in which he played a Malaysia-based don. The film, directed by Pa Ranjith, also starred Radhika Apte as his onscreen wife and Dhansika as his onscreen daughter. The film released last year in July and performed well at the Box Office. Last week, Rajinikanth also met Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, at his Chennai residence. "It was a goodwill meeting," he said.
Rajinikanth's upcoming film is Shankar-directed 2.0 which co-stars National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay stars as antagonist in the film. Rajinikanth recently said that the film's shoot is over and will release around Diwali. "The shooting is over. Post-production work is on. It would be released for Diwali," he said. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey.