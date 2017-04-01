Rajinikanth Is Dhanush's VIP Guest On Film's Last Day Of Shoot

Check out pics from the sets of Dhanush's VIP2:
Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything pic.twitter.com/FhZSZ5wieS? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 1, 2017
Soundarya also shared pictures from the sets, one of which shows Rajinikanth sitting with Soundarya behind the screen and analyzing a scene with her.
It can't get better than this !!! The One and only #superstar my appa on set. Last day shoot for @dhanushkraja sir #VIP2@theVcreationspic.twitter.com/KJXKifJZ9O? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) April 1, 2017
The film went on floors in December and that too was in the presence of Rajiniknath. Soundarya had shared this:
#Vip2 Pooja day today ... need all your blessings thank you amma & Appa for blessing the team @dhanushkraja@theVcreationspic.twitter.com/ypEN6nNXWc? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 15, 2016
Meanwhile, Kajol, who starred in 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, directed by Rajiv Menon and co-starring Arvind Swamy, is making a comeback to Tamil films after two decades. Kajol is also reportedly playing a grey character in the film. A source told news agency IANS: "She (Kajol) plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. Her character is such that she will lock horns with Dhanush, but that doesn't qualify to make her the antagonist. Audiences are in for a surprise when they watch the film."
Kajol completed filming her portion earlier in March. Soundarya had tweeted:
Completed @KajolAtUN mam portions today ...#grateful#thrilled ...racing towards the finish line !!!!#RaghuvaranIsBack#Vip2@dhanushkrajapic.twitter.com/EGxFZ1TY0z? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 10, 2017
Kajol was last seen in 2015 film Dilwale co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Dhanush featured in Kodi and Thodari in 2016 and is currently filming Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai. He's also directing Power Paandi.
(With IANS inputs)