Rajinikanth Is Dhanush's VIP Guest On Film's Last Day Of Shoot

Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything pic.twitter.com/FhZSZ5wieS ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 1, 2017

It can't get better than this !!! The One and only #superstar my appa on set. Last day shoot for @dhanushkraja sir #VIP2@theVcreationspic.twitter.com/KJXKifJZ9O ? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) April 1, 2017

#Vip2 Pooja day today ... need all your blessings thank you amma & Appa for blessing the team @dhanushkraja@theVcreationspic.twitter.com/ypEN6nNXWc ? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 15, 2016