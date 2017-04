Rajinikanth Is Dhanush's VIP Guest On Film's Last Day Of Shoot

Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything pic.twitter.com/FhZSZ5wieS ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 1, 2017

It can't get better than this !!! The One and only #superstar my appa on set. Last day shoot for @dhanushkraja sir #VIP2@theVcreationspic.twitter.com/KJXKifJZ9O ? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) April 1, 2017

#Vip2 Pooja day today ... need all your blessings thank you amma & Appa for blessing the team @dhanushkraja@theVcreationspic.twitter.com/ypEN6nNXWc ? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 15, 2016

The shoot of Dhanush's upcoming filmstarted after his father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth gave a clap and three months later the film's shoot also wrapped in his presence. Rajinikanth was photographed on the sets of, a sequel to. Dhanush shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote: "Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything (sic)." Rajinikanth's elder daughter Soundarya has helmed the project which also stars Kajol. The Bollywood actress wasn't present on the sets as she wrapped her part some time back . The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu.Check out pics from the sets of Dhanush'sSoundarya also shared pictures from the sets, one of which shows Rajinikanth sitting with Soundarya behind the screen and analyzing a scene with her.The film went on floors in December and that too was in the presence of Rajiniknath. Soundarya had shared this:Meanwhile, Kajol, who starred in 1997 Tamil film, directed by Rajiv Menon and co-starring Arvind Swamy, is making a comeback to Tamil films after two decades. Kajol is also reportedly playing a grey character in the film . A source told news agency IANS: "She (Kajol) plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. Her character is such that she will lock horns with Dhanush, but that doesn't qualify to make her the antagonist. Audiences are in for a surprise when they watch the film."Kajol completed filming her portion earlier in March. Soundarya had tweeted:Kajol was last seen in 2015 filmco-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Dhanush featured inandin 2016 and is currently filmingand. He's also directing(With IANS inputs)