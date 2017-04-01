Advertisement
HomeRegional

Rajinikanth Is Dhanush's VIP Guest On Film's Last Day Of Shoot

Dhanush's VIP 2 went on floors in the presence of Rajinikanth and it also wrapped in his presence

  | April 01, 2017 15:48 IST (New Delhi)
Dhanush

Dhanush, Rajinikanth and Soundarya on the sets of VIP 2. (Image courtesy: XYZ)

Highlights

  • Kajol co-stars in Dhanush's VIP 2
  • The film is directed by rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya
  • Soundarya and Dhanush shared pics form the sets
The shoot of Dhanush's upcoming film VIP 2 started after his father-in-law, superstar Rajinikanth gave a clap and three months later the film's shoot also wrapped in his presence. Rajinikanth was photographed on the sets of VIP 2, a sequel to Velaiyilla Pattathari. Dhanush shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote: "Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything (sic)." Rajinikanth's elder daughter Soundarya has helmed the project which also stars Kajol. The Bollywood actress wasn't present on the sets as she wrapped her part some time back. The film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu.

Check out pics from the sets of Dhanush's VIP2:
 

Soundarya also shared pictures from the sets, one of which shows Rajinikanth sitting with Soundarya behind the screen and analyzing a scene with her.
 

The film went on floors in December and that too was in the presence of Rajiniknath. Soundarya had shared this:
 

Meanwhile, Kajol, who starred in 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, directed by Rajiv Menon and co-starring Arvind Swamy, is making a comeback to Tamil films after two decades. Kajol is also reportedly playing a grey character in the film. A source told news agency IANS: "She (Kajol) plays a suave businesswoman, and there will be different shades to her character. Her character is such that she will lock horns with Dhanush, but that doesn't qualify to make her the antagonist. Audiences are in for a surprise when they watch the film."

Kajol completed filming her portion earlier in March. Soundarya had tweeted:
 

Kajol was last seen in 2015 film Dilwale co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Dhanush featured in Kodi and Thodari in 2016 and is currently filming Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vada Chennai. He's also directing Power Paandi.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement