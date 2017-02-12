Rana Daggubati Says Ghazi Would Have Been Incomplete Without Atul Kulkarni

Check out Rana's tweet:
Sir you have been in every which way been a solid pillar of strength to #TheGhaziAttack. #Ghazi wouldn't have been complete without you! https://t.co/DARAA2DIca? Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 12, 2017
The Baahubali stars features as a naval officer named Lt Commander Arjun Varma. Ghazi also stars Kay Kay Menon and Naam Shabana actress Taapsee Pannu and late actor Om Puri in pivotal roles.
The actor underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in Ghazi. Rana earlier told IANS that he felt "intensely patriotic" when he delivered a crucial speech towards the end of the film. He said: "We wanted the speech to be highly inspiring and emotional. It comes out of the character's strength at that crucial moment, and I felt intensely patriotic delivering those lines. I credit the script writer for writing such brilliant, powerful and short lines, as passionate as the entire team wanted."
Team Ghazi had to shoot underwater for 18 days to accomplish their mission. Talking about the shoot, Rrana told IANS: "At the end of the 18th day, I was gasping for sunlight. When you haven't felt the sun on your face and you've been breathing recycled air for months, getting on the surface of water and on land is like freedom at last. How I missed the beautiful sunlight."
Directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy, Ghazi will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
(With IANS inputs)