Suriya Is Back With Si3. Says, "Singam Grows With Every Film"

Suriya says the Singam films aren't about "suspension of belief." He told First Post: "We don't have larger-than-life punch lines just to please egos. It has to suit the character and the situations Durai Singam finds himself in. It all comes together as an interesting package. The biggest compliment I've received for playing a police officer is when I was told that my photo as Durai Singam is there in various police training camps, as it serves as an inspiration for youngsters to join the force in large numbers."
Suriya's Si3 is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits in the making. The 24 star defined what a film with good content means to him. "To me what classifies as good content is anything which we can take home after the film is over - it can be a simple dialogue or a deep emotion or the whole concept as such," he told First Post.
Si3 also stars Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan along with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish as and Thakur Anoop Singh. The film is directed by Hari.