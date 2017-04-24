K Vishwanath Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Kamal Haasan Congratulates Him

Actor Kamal Haasan, who co-starred with Mr Viswanath in Telugu film Subha Sankalpam, congratulated the 87-year-old filmmaker on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In his tweet, the 62-year-old actor wrote: "My K.Vishwanath gaaru is a Dada Saheb Palke award winner. In his humility he would say "I am lucky". Truth is Indians are lucky. So am I."
Thank u with glistening eyes Vishwanath gaaru for Sagara sangamam. Like Balu of S.S I initiate more applause. Your fame is mine vice versa? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 24, 2017
Politicians Venkaiah Naidu and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also extended their wishes to Kasinathuni Viswanath on Twitter.
Compliments to 'Kalatapasvi' K. Viswanath for being conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016...? M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 24, 2017
Congrats to veteran filmmaker & actor K Viswanath for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His classics like Sankarabharanam are timeless.? Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 24, 2017
Kasinathuni Viswanath started his career as a technician in Chennai. He later assisted filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao in direction. Kasinathuni Viswanath debuted as a director with Aatma Gowravam starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The film won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film of the year.
In 1995, Kasinathuni Viswanath made his acting debut in Telugu film Subha Sankalpam.He also featured in Hindi films such as - Sargam, Kaamchor, Sanjog, Jaag Utha Insan and Eeshwar.
Kasinathuni Viswanath's film Swati Mutyam (The White Pearl) was India's official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category in 1987.
