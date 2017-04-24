K Vishwanath Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Kamal Haasan Congratulates Him

My K.Vishwanath gaaru is a Dada Saheb Palke award winner. In his humility he would say " I am lucky" .Truth is Indians are lucky. So am I ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 24, 2017

Thank u with glistening eyes Vishwanath gaaru for Sagara sangamam. Like Balu of S.S I initiate more applause. Your fame is mine vice versa ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 24, 2017

Compliments to 'Kalatapasvi' K. Viswanath for being conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016... ? M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 24, 2017

Congrats to veteran filmmaker & actor K Viswanath for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His classics like Sankarabharanam are timeless. ? Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 24, 2017