K Vishwanath Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Kamal Haasan Congratulates Him

Veteran filmmaker and actor Kasinathuni Viswanath has been announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016 for his contribution to Indian cinema

  | April 24, 2017 22:42 IST (New Delhi)
Kasinathuni Viswanath

Kasinathuni Viswanath has directed over 50 films (Image courtesy: tamilstar)

Veteran filmmaker and actor Kasinathuni Viswanath has been announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016 for his contribution to Indian cinema, reports news agency IANS. On Monday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu approved the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award committee. Kasinathuni Viswanath will receive the award from President Pranab Mukherjee on May 3 in New Delhi. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a Swarn Kamal (Golden Lotus) and a shawl. Kasinathuni Viswanath, who has directed over 50 films, is a recipient of five National Film Awards, six state Nandi Awards, ten Filmfare Awards.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who co-starred with Mr Viswanath in Telugu film Subha Sankalpam, congratulated the 87-year-old filmmaker on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In his tweet, the 62-year-old actor wrote: "My K.Vishwanath gaaru is a Dada Saheb Palke award winner. In his humility he would say "I am lucky". Truth is Indians are lucky. So am I."
 
 

Politicians Venkaiah Naidu and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also extended their wishes to Kasinathuni Viswanath on Twitter.
 
 

Kasinathuni Viswanath started his career as a technician in Chennai. He later assisted filmmaker Adurthi Subba Rao in direction. Kasinathuni Viswanath debuted as a director with Aatma Gowravam starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The film won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film of the year.

In 1995, Kasinathuni Viswanath made his acting debut in Telugu film Subha Sankalpam.He also featured in Hindi films such as - Sargam, Kaamchor, Sanjog, Jaag Utha Insan and Eeshwar.

Kasinathuni Viswanath's film Swati Mutyam (The White Pearl) was India's official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category in 1987.

(With IANS inputs)

 

