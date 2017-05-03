Advertisement
Vijay's Bairavaa To Release In Telugu Soon: Reports

Vijay's last film Bairavaa, will reportedly release in Telugu. The film will hit the screens later in May as S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, released last week

  May 03, 2017
Vijay

Vijay in Bairavaa

Highlights

  • The Telugu version is titled Vijaya Bhairava
  • Vijay stars opposite Keerthy Suresh
  • Vijay is currently working on Atlee's untitled project
Tamil star Vijay's last film Bairavaa, is all set to release in Telugu soon, reports The Times Of India. Bairavaa, which hit the screens on January 12, is one of the most profitable Tamil films of this year. Bairavaa received a grand opening in India and set a record in international markets too. TOI reports that the Telugu version will hit the screens later in May as S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, released last week. The epic film has shattered all box office records and has so far made above Rs 383 crore. Interestingly, in 2015, after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, Vijay had opened his film Jilla, in Telugu theatres.

After the box office success of Theri and Kaththi, Bairavaa is Vijay's third film to receive the biggest opening. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Mime Gopi, and Sija Rose. Bairavaa is directed by Bharathan. The Telugu version will be titled Vijaya Bhairava.

Vijay is currently working on director Atlee's film, tentatively titled, Vijay 61. Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay in the film. The revenge drama is schedule for a Diwali release. The film has been extensively shot in the US, India and Europe and marks the collaboration of Vijay and Atlee for the second time after Theri. Vijay has also worked with all his three heroines previously. Earlier, actress Jyothika, was to star opposite Vijay in the film. However, she opted out due to date issues and Nithya Menen replaced her. The project will be Vijay's second film of the year.
 

 

