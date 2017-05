Vijay's Bairavaa To Release In Telugu Soon: Reports

Tamil star Vijay's last film, is all set to release in Telugu soon, reports The Times Of Indi a., which hit the screens on January 12, is one of the most profitable Tamil films of this year. Bairavaa received a grand opening in India and set a record in international markets too. TOI reports that the Telugu version will hit the screens later in May as S S Rajamouli's magnum opus, released last week. The epic film has shattered all box office records and has so far made above Rs 383 crore. Interestingly, in 2015, after the release of, Vijay had opened his film, in Telugu theatres.After the box office success ofandis Vijay's third film to receive the biggest opening. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Mime Gopi, and Sija Rose.is directed by Bharathan. The Telugu version will be titledVijay is currently working on director Atlee's film, tentatively titled,. Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay in the film . The revenge drama is schedule for a Diwali release. The film has been extensively shot in the US, India and Europe and marks the collaboration of Vijay and Atlee for the second time after. Vijay has also worked with all his three heroines previously. Earlier, actress Jyothika, was to star opposite Vijay in the film. However, she opted out due to date issues and Nithya Menen replaced her. The project will be Vijay's second film of the year.