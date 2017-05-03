Vijay's Bairavaa To Release In Telugu Soon: Reports

After the box office success of Theri and Kaththi, Bairavaa is Vijay's third film to receive the biggest opening. The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Mime Gopi, and Sija Rose. Bairavaa is directed by Bharathan. The Telugu version will be titled Vijaya Bhairava.
Vijay is currently working on director Atlee's film, tentatively titled, Vijay 61. Actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen star opposite Vijay in the film. The revenge drama is schedule for a Diwali release. The film has been extensively shot in the US, India and Europe and marks the collaboration of Vijay and Atlee for the second time after Theri. Vijay has also worked with all his three heroines previously. Earlier, actress Jyothika, was to star opposite Vijay in the film. However, she opted out due to date issues and Nithya Menen replaced her. The project will be Vijay's second film of the year.