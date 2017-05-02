Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan Dedicates First Poster To India

Here's the first poster of Vishwaroopam 2:
With love my country and it's people pic.twitter.com/3zdir7u1Gh? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017
Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to 2013's spy thriller film of the same name. The film also stars Rahul Bose as the antagonist and actress Pooja Kumar opposite Kamal Haasan. In the end of Vishwaroopam, RAW agent Wisam (Kamal Haasan) almost arrested terrorist Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose). But Omar escaped and Wisam vowed to catch him wherever he went next.
Vishwaroopam was involved in several controversies including an initial ban in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states and a demand for title change. Vishwaroopam won two National Awards and several other accolades.
Kamal Haasan's other upcoming project is Sabaash Naidu. He took over as director from T K Rajeev Kumar and the film also stars is daughter Shruti Haasan. Kamal Haasan was last seen in a cameo in Tamil film Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum.