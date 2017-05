Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan Dedicates First Poster To India

With love my country and it's people pic.twitter.com/3zdir7u1Gh ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017

Actor Kamal Haasan shared the first poster of his long-awaited filmon Twitter on Tuesday. Kamal Haasan, dressed in a suit with India's flag waving across his chest, features on the poster. He captioned it: "With love my country and its people." The poster ofdidn't share the release date but ensured that the makers are targeting 2017 release . Earlier, Mr Haasan told fans that the "bigger obstacles" in the release of the film are "out of the way" and "what's left is technical and legal." Last month, he announced that Raajkamal Films International has "taken over the responsibility" of releasingthis year.Here's the first poster ofis a sequel to 2013's spy thriller film of the same name. The film also stars Rahul Bose as the antagonist and actress Pooja Kumar opposite Kamal Haasan. In the end of, RAW agent Wisam (Kamal Haasan) almost arrested terrorist Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose). But Omar escaped and Wisam vowed to catch him wherever he went next.was involved in several controversies including an initial ban in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states and a demand for title change.won two National Awards and several other accolades.Kamal Haasan's other upcoming project is. He took over as director from T K Rajeev Kumar and the film also stars is daughter Shruti Haasan. Kamal Haasan was last seen in a cameo in Tamil film