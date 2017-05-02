Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan Dedicates First Poster To India

Advertisement
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan is hurt in the first poster dedicated to India and "its people"

  | May 02, 2017 21:03 IST (New Delhi)
  • Kamal Haasan is hurt in the first poster of Vishwaroopam 2
  • The makers want to release the film this year
  • Kamal Haasan earlier tweeted that the "bigger obstacles" are over
Actor Kamal Haasan shared the first poster of his long-awaited film Vishwaroopam 2 on Twitter on Tuesday. Kamal Haasan, dressed in a suit with India's flag waving across his chest, features on the poster. He captioned it: "With love my country and its people." The poster of Vishwaroopam 2 didn't share the release date but ensured that the makers are targeting 2017 release. Earlier, Mr Haasan told fans that the "bigger obstacles" in the release of the film are "out of the way" and "what's left is technical and legal." Last month, he announced that Raajkamal Films International has "taken over the responsibility" of releasing Vishwaroopam 2 this year.

Here's the first poster of Vishwaroopam 2:
 

Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to 2013's spy thriller film of the same name. The film also stars Rahul Bose as the antagonist and actress Pooja Kumar opposite Kamal Haasan. In the end of Vishwaroopam, RAW agent Wisam (Kamal Haasan) almost arrested terrorist Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose). But Omar escaped and Wisam vowed to catch him wherever he went next.

Vishwaroopam was involved in several controversies including an initial ban in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states and a demand for title change. Vishwaroopam won two National Awards and several other accolades.

Kamal Haasan's other upcoming project is Sabaash Naidu. He took over as director from T K Rajeev Kumar and the film also stars is daughter Shruti Haasan. Kamal Haasan was last seen in a cameo in Tamil film Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum.

 

