Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Rohan Mehra Might Participate in Nach Baliye 8

Here's What Rohan Tweeted:
In talking terms but it has time ..so don't kno ... https://t.co/yE6eQ5W4SV? Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 13, 2017
In talking terms ..all these things take tym as I want to do something better only now .. https://t.co/KvnP3m4hZA? Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 13, 2017
Kanchi and Rohan met each other on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actress played the role of his sister. The actress is still in the show, whereas Rohan left the same to enter Bigg Boss.
Check out some pictures of Kanchi and Rohan:
Rohan shared close friendship with his co-Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut along with staying mum about his relationship with former co-star Kanchi Singh. Later, when he exited the show on the fifth place he was very expressive with his love for Kanchi.
Also, while having a chat session with his admirers, the 27-year-old television actor cleared the air that he will never make a comeback to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which he left to participate on Bigg Boss 10, tweeting "I like to move on in life ..so never ever."
