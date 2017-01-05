Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra Talks About Being Snubbed By Mouni Roy And The 'Real' Fights

Talking about the fights in Bigg Boss house, Gaurav told Mid-Day: "According to the contract, we weren't allowed to talk about religion or politics, speak in English, get violent or physical. Before entering the house, I asked the makers to assure me that I will be safe inside. The fights that happen on Bigg Boss are real. You have no idea how dangerous it can be."
In the episode which will air on November 5, contestants will unite against Swami Om and lock him in the jail after he gets into a fight with Bani J and Rohan Mehra. Swami Om gets way too enthusiastic about the captaincy task and forgets his limits. Others are left with no other option than to lock him up.
Meanwhile, Gaurav also talked being snubbed by his former girlfriend television actress Mouni Roy twice on the show. Mouni came to the show twice, first to promote her song from Tum Bin 2 and then with actors from Colors channel including her show Naagin 2.
Mouni's co-stars Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan along with actress Rubina Dilaik of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Meera Deosthale of Udaan entered the house and interacted with the contestants, Mouni refused to do so. She remained outside and did interact with the show's host Salman Khan.
Gaurav Chopra, who dated Mouni Roy after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Narayani Shastri, told Mid-Day: "If I were in her position, I would have minded going in and meeting her."
After his eviction, Gaurav in a statement said that the experience of participating in Bigg Boss was "overwhelming." He said: "One thing that I was very clear about was that I won't do anything that I am not comfortable doing and will just follow my heart. But Bigg Boss as a show, totally impressed me, and the experience was quite overwhelming. One thing I that learnt and will be taking away from the show is to never have any expectations."
Bigg Boss 10, based on the format of Celebrity Big Brother, currently houses Bani J, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Monalisa, Rohan Mehra, Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul and Swami Om. In an upcoming episode, before the finale, Shah Rukh Khan will promote his film Raees on the show.