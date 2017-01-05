Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra Talks About Being Snubbed By Mouni Roy And The 'Real' Fights

Bigg Boss 10: Mouni Roy came to the show twice while Gaurav was a participant but never entered the house

  | January 05, 2017 11:25 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10:: Gaurav Chopra says the fights on the show can get quite dangerous

Actor Gaurav Chopra was evicted from reality television show Bigg Boss 10 last week. The 37-year-old actor, who was often accused of being manipulative and indecisive on the show, said that the fights on the controversial show are for real and can get really dangerous, reports Mid-Day. The Left Right Left actor got into few fights most of them with Bani J, who also happened to be his closest friend on the show. In case of the usual nuisance maker Swami Om, Gaurav mostly dealt with patience except last week before leaving. Gaurav's other ugly battles were against Priyanka Jagga, who was ousted from the show a week before Gaurav.

Talking about the fights in Bigg Boss house, Gaurav told Mid-Day: "According to the contract, we weren't allowed to talk about religion or politics, speak in English, get violent or physical. Before entering the house, I asked the makers to assure me that I will be safe inside. The fights that happen on Bigg Boss are real. You have no idea how dangerous it can be."

In the episode which will air on November 5, contestants will unite against Swami Om and lock him in the jail after he gets into a fight with Bani J and Rohan Mehra. Swami Om gets way too enthusiastic about the captaincy task and forgets his limits. Others are left with no other option than to lock him up.

Meanwhile, Gaurav also talked being snubbed by his former girlfriend television actress Mouni Roy twice on the show. Mouni came to the show twice, first to promote her song from Tum Bin 2 and then with actors from Colors channel including her show Naagin 2.
 
mouni roy salman khan

Salman Khan and Mouni Roy on Bigg Boss 10


Mouni's co-stars Karanvir Bohra and Adaa Khan along with actress Rubina Dilaik of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Meera Deosthale of Udaan entered the house and interacted with the contestants, Mouni refused to do so. She remained outside and did interact with the show's host Salman Khan.
 
mouni roy

Mouni Roy with other actors from Colors show on Bigg Boss 10


Gaurav Chopra, who dated Mouni Roy after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Narayani Shastri, told Mid-Day: "If I were in her position, I would have minded going in and meeting her."

After his eviction, Gaurav in a statement said that the experience of participating in Bigg Boss was "overwhelming." He said: "One thing that I was very clear about was that I won't do anything that I am not comfortable doing and will just follow my heart. But Bigg Boss as a show, totally impressed me, and the experience was quite overwhelming. One thing I that learnt and will be taking away from the show is to never have any expectations."

Bigg Boss 10, based on the format of Celebrity Big Brother, currently houses Bani J, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Monalisa, Rohan Mehra, Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul and Swami Om. In an upcoming episode, before the finale, Shah Rukh Khan will promote his film Raees on the show.

Highlights

  • Gaurav Chopra says the fights on the show are real and dangerous
  • Mouni Roy came to the show twice and refused to enter the house
  • Gaurav was evicted from the show last week
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement