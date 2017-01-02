Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, January 2: After Gaurav Chopra's Eviction, Nominations Gets A New Twist

Bigg Boss 10: The contestants will be asked to divide themselves into pairs of two and mutually decide on who will get nominated

  | January 02, 2017 18:14 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10: Bani asks Swami Om to nominate himself for eviction

After Gaurav Chopra's eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that aired on January 1, Bigg Boss 10 contestants in tonight's episode will witness a new twist that will leave them confused. The contestants will wake up to the tunes of Hum Dono Jaisa Hai Kaun Yaha. The day will start with Monalisa and Manu Punjabi's argument. Meanwhile, Lopamudra and Rohan will also get involved in an ugly spat after a misunderstanding which happened between them in the past couple of days. Rohan then tells Bani J that Lopamudra always wants to prove her point and thinks that she is more mature than him when it comes to taking any decisions.
 
rohan lopa

Bigg Boss 10: Rohan and Lopamudra get into an ugly fight


Bigg Boss will then ask the contestants to divide themselves into pairs of two and mutually decide on who will get nominated and who will be safe. Swami Om- Bani J, Monalisa- Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra- Nitibha Kaul will then be called in the confession room. Rohan, who is nominated for the entire season for pushing Swami Om during the captaincy task will not be a part of the task and also Manveer, as he is the current captain of the house.

Since the contestants have to mutually decide, clash of opinions will happen that further gets into a heated argument. Bani asks Swami Om to nominate himself, but the controversial self-styled godman refuses. Apart from Monalisa and Manu, no other pair is able to decide whom to nominate.
 
mona manu

Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa and Manu are paired together for the task


Bigg Boss is now hosting eight contestants. Swami Om, Nitibha Kaul, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, make up the Indiawale while Rohan Mehra, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa belong to the celebrity group.
 

