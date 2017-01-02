Bigg Boss 10, January 2: After Gaurav Chopra's Eviction, Nominations Gets A New Twist

Bigg Boss will then ask the contestants to divide themselves into pairs of two and mutually decide on who will get nominated and who will be safe. Swami Om- Bani J, Monalisa- Manu Punjabi and Lopamudra- Nitibha Kaul will then be called in the confession room. Rohan, who is nominated for the entire season for pushing Swami Om during the captaincy task will not be a part of the task and also Manveer, as he is the current captain of the house.
Since the contestants have to mutually decide, clash of opinions will happen that further gets into a heated argument. Bani asks Swami Om to nominate himself, but the controversial self-styled godman refuses. Apart from Monalisa and Manu, no other pair is able to decide whom to nominate.
Bigg Boss is now hosting eight contestants. Swami Om, Nitibha Kaul, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, make up the Indiawale while Rohan Mehra, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa belong to the celebrity group.