Bigg Boss 10, January 7: Shraddha, Aditya Bring OK Jaanu To Salman Khan's Show

Tonight's Bigg Boss 10 episode also arrives with Bollywood tadka. OK Jaanu co-stars - Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur - enter the house as guests and have loads of fun with the contestants. Shraddha and Aditya group the contestants into jodis for two of the tasks they introduce. First up were Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa, who dance to Shraddha and Aditya's OK Jaanu song Humma Humma with a whip and a matka as props. Manu and Manveer also put up a hilarious show with a fake snake and stole.
In the next task, Manu and Mona, Manveer and Nitibha, and Lopa and Rohan participate in the compatibility test. They are required to answer questions about each other with VJ Bani acting as the facilitator. Bani breaks an egg on their heads every time they get an answer wrong. Rohan and Lopa prove to be rather updated about each other while it was not so much fun for the rest of the contestants.
Finally, Shraddha and Aditya exit the house to join Salman Khan on stage. They play games with the bhaijaan and even convince him to shake a leg with them. Salman performs the signature step of Humma Humma amidst loud hoots and cheers from the audience. Masti-shasti done, Salman draws the curtains on tonight's episode with a sneak peek of Sunday's elimination session.
Who do you think will leave Bigg Boss 10 tomorrow?