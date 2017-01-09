Bigg Boss 10, January 9, Written Update: Lopamudra Feels She Deserves To Win The Title

#ManveerGurjar & #NitibhaKaul engage in a battle of words after Manveer's tone upsets Nitibha! #BB10TicketToFinalepic.twitter.com/sF9ozy26g0? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 9, 2017
Manveer got agitated and asked Nitibha to be careful. Nitibha got agitated and asked him not to scream at her. She further told Manveer that he was not a good captain in the past week and he is now forcing everyone to follow the rules. They further got involved into an ugly spat and Nitibha told Manveer that she would slap him and warned him to be in his limits. Later in the evening she justified herself in front of others and said that Manveer has become overconfident.
In the evening, Bigg Boss introduced the ranking task as a build-up to the ticket to finale. The contestants were made to rank themselves in the order of one to six on a ranking podium. The one with the highest rank would get an advantage over other contestants. Rohan, who is nominated for the entire season, is made the sanchalak of the task.
As the task commenced, Manu, Lopamudra, Bani and Manveer said that deserved to be on number one while Nitibha claimed third sport. Bani then took the second spot. An argument then erupted between Bani and Lopamudra. Bani tried to put forward her point, Lopamudra interrupted her and made sarcastic remarks. Meanwhile Manu and Lopamudra fought for number one spot. After a discussion, they finally reached a conclusion. Lopamudra was at number one, followed by Bani, Nitibha, Manu, Manveer and Momalisa.
After the task, Manu, Nitibha, and Monalisa discussed Lopamudra's negative behavior towards the other contestants. Bani too joined their conservation. Nitibha told Bani that she is more deserving than Lopamudra.