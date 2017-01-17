Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa's Bigg Fat Wedding Will Begin With Haldi. You're Invited

Bigg Boss apparently provides the items required for the haldi ceremony, which is conducted by the 'ladkiwale' - Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu - and 'ladkewale' - Bani and Manveer.
Here's a glimpse of what to expect. You'll have a ringside seat:
.@MonalisaAntara turns into a beautiful bride as #BiggBoss takes the responsibility of her wedding with #VikrantSinghRajpoot! #BB10#videopic.twitter.com/bvVHp688xM? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2017
Vikrant Singh Rajput has been specially allowed into the Bigg Boss house to propose to Monalisa. In the Bigg Boss format, the housemates are secluded, cut off from their family, friends and any outside contact. The only reality they are allowed is the one they create for themselves in the Bigg Boss house. Presumably, this shaadi is merely for the benefit of the cameras because the alternative - that any two people would choose to get married on national television - is too awful to contemplate. But, of course, stranger things have been known to happen - for eg, former Bigg Boss contestants Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly met and married on a 'swayamvar' show (they later divorced).
So, folks, popcorn at the ready.