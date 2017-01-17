Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa's Bigg Fat Wedding Will Begin With Haldi. You're Invited

Bigg Boss 10 : Monalisa's haldi ceremony will take place tonight

Bigg Boss 10 : Monalisa dances with the other contestants during the haldi ceremony

.@MonalisaAntara turns into a beautiful bride as #BiggBoss takes the responsibility of her wedding with #VikrantSinghRajpoot! #BB10#videopic.twitter.com/bvVHp688xM