Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa's Bigg Fat Wedding Will Begin With Haldi. You're Invited

There's a bigg fat wedding coming up on reality show- we have no idea if it's for real or reel but contestant Monalisa is apparently going to marry her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the show. This is not a drill. This grand moment has apparently been prompted by Vikrant's concern that Monalisa and housemate Manu Punjabi were getting too close for his comfort. And so, with the apparent collusion of Bigg Boss, awill take place, beginning with aceremony on tonight's episode. If this sounds unlikely, we have pictures as proof - of Monalisa dressed in yellow, smeared with, dancing with Lopamudra Raut, Bani, Manu, Rohan Mehra and Manveer Gurjar. Believe this. Bigg Boss apparently provides the items required for theceremony, which is conducted by the '' - Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu - and '' - Bani and Manveer.Here's a glimpse of what to expect. You'll have a ringside seat:Vikrant Singh Rajput has been specially allowed into thehouse to propose to Monalisa. In theformat, the housemates are secluded, cut off from their family, friends and any outside contact. The only reality they are allowed is the one they create for themselves in thehouse. Presumably, thisis merely for the benefit of the cameras because the alternative - that any two people would choose to get married on national television - is too awful to contemplate. But, of course, stranger things have been known to happen - for eg, formercontestants Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly met and married on a '' show (they later divorced).So, folks, popcorn at the ready.