Ishqbaaz, February 13, Written Update: Soumya Leaves Oberoi Residence For Rudra's Sake

In a change of scene later, Anika tells everyone that Tia is missing her love and the family should help them meet. Shivaay asked Anika whom she's talking about. Meanwhile, Tia started panicking and Anika then revealed that she is talking about Dushyant. Svetlana asked Tia to maintain her calm while Shivaay asked her who Dushyant is. Anika snatches Tia's phone and called Dushyant. Tia feared that her secrets would get revealed, however, Svetlana asked her not to panic as she would call Robin, who is dead. However, the other person received the call, which left Tia in shock.
Later, Tia, who was perturbed about the call, tried to find out the person and dialled the number. She found out that her mother had received the call and enquired about the last call. Tia's mother replied that it must be her assistant and there's nothing to worry about.