Ishqbaaz, February 22, Written Update: Shivaay Saves Anika's Life

Everyone was taken aback as the bowl of mehendi spilled and burnt the carpet. It was actually Tia and Svetlana's enemy Romi, who had called and informed Shivaay about it. All this while Romi has been lurking inside the wedding ceremonies in disguise and suddenly Shivaay noticed something unusual. He could identify Romi as someone who is different from the rest of the crowd. Romi figured that Shivaay might have spotted her and made an exit.
Soon, the scene changed to an encounter between Shivaay and Anika - they have a rude argument when Anika told Shivaay that she will never have feelings for him. Shivaay took it as a challenge and told Anika that Shivaay Singh Oberoi is a winner and will eventually win Anika's heart. As Tia appeared to be rather indifferent about Shivaay, Svetlana advised her to be more attentive towards her fiance.