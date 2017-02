Ishqbaaz, February 22, Written Update: Shivaay Saves Anika's Life

Wednesday'sepisode kicked off on an intimidating note. The setting is of course inside the mehendi ceremony of Shivaay and Tia . As everybody got ready for the final rituals of, Mrs Kapoor mixed acid with another batch ofand handed it over to a butler. She then arrived at the ceremony and declared that the, which Shivaay's mother has prepared, appeared pale and needed to be changed. Mrs Kapoor also demanded that a fresh batch ofbe prepared by hand-mixing and gestured the butler to get the chemically tampered. Meanwhile, Shivaay's mother summoned Anika to prepare thefor Shivaay and Tia. As Anika was about to put her hand in the bowl, Shivaay rushed to the spot and pulled her away Everyone was taken aback as the bowl ofspilled and burnt the carpet. It was actually Tia and Svetlana's enemy Romi, who had called and informed Shivaay about it. All this while Romi has been lurking inside the wedding ceremonies in disguise and suddenly Shivaay noticed something unusual. He could identify Romi as someone who is different from the rest of the crowd. Romi figured that Shivaay might have spotted her and made an exit.Soon, the scene changed to an encounter between Shivaay and Anika - they have a rude argument when Anika told Shivaay that she will never have feelings for him. Shivaay took it as a challenge and told Anika that Shivaay Singh Oberoi is a winner and will eventually win Anika's heart. As Tia appeared to be rather indifferent about Shivaay, Svetlana advised her to be more attentive towards her fiance.