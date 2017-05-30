Advertisement
Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh Co-Star Kushal Tandon Reveals A Secret In Insta-Birthday Post

Jennifer Winget celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday and thanks to Kushal Tandon, fans now know the kind of person Jennifer would like to get hitched to

  | May 30, 2017 19:34 IST (New Delhi)
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon in Beyhadh. (Image courtesy: Jennifer Winget)

Highlights

  • Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday on the sets of Beyhadh
  • "May you get your French man soon," Kushal wrote for Jennifer
  • Jennifer Winget was married to actor Karan Singh Grover
Actor Kushal Tandon wished his Beyhadh co-star Jennifer Winget on her birthday on Tuesday and his Instagram post is now trending. Kushal Tandon, who plays Jennifer's onscreen husband in the thriller soap wished her luck and prayed for her happiness and then went on to reveal a few of Jennifer's secrets. In his post, Kushal wrote that her hopes Jennifer meet her 'French man' soon. Thanks to Kushal, fans now know the kind of person Jennifer would like to get hitched to. "May you get your French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide," he wrote. Jennifer Winget was married to actor Karan Singh Grover, who is now married to actress Bipasha Basu.

Kushal shared a still from Beyhadh and also added: "Thank you for being a wonderful co-star/dost/enemy. And thank you, for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa. You're a sweetheart, you beauty with brains."

Read Kushal Tandon's now viral birthday post for Jennifer Winget:
 

Jennifer Winget plays Maya, a successful entrepreneur who is obsessed with her husband Arjun (played by Kushal). She cannot tolerate anyone between them, not Arjun's family or his childhood friend Saanjh (played by Aneri Vajani). Maya can go to any lengths to ensure Arjun stays close to her.

Jennifer's working on her 31st birthday and here a glimpse of the celebrations on the sets of the show:
 


Beyhadh is directed by Vikram V. Labhe. The show is currently airing its second season and it first went on air in September 2016.

 

