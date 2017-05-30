Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh Co-Star Kushal Tandon Reveals A Secret In Insta-Birthday Post

Kushal shared a still from Beyhadh and also added: "Thank you for being a wonderful co-star/dost/enemy. And thank you, for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa. You're a sweetheart, you beauty with brains."
Read Kushal Tandon's now viral birthday post for Jennifer Winget:
@jenniferwinget1 Wel well it's ur bday , so first lemme ask universe too always bless u , always keeping shinning and rising may u get ur French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide Wel I can rite a chapter on you ... but u know what the chapter will be about . so let that be a secret .... Thanku for being a wonderful costar /dost /enemy .. and Thanku for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa;-) ur a sweetheart, you beauty with brains ....
Jennifer Winget plays Maya, a successful entrepreneur who is obsessed with her husband Arjun (played by Kushal). She cannot tolerate anyone between them, not Arjun's family or his childhood friend Saanjh (played by Aneri Vajani). Maya can go to any lengths to ensure Arjun stays close to her.
Jennifer's working on her 31st birthday and here a glimpse of the celebrations on the sets of the show:
Beyhadh is directed by Vikram V. Labhe. The show is currently airing its second season and it first went on air in September 2016.