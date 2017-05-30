Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh Co-Star Kushal Tandon Reveals A Secret In Insta-Birthday Post

@jenniferwinget1 Wel well it's ur bday , so first lemme ask universe too always bless u , always keeping shinning and rising may u get ur French man soon so that when I visit Europe with my girl you be our local guide Wel I can rite a chapter on you ... but u know what the chapter will be about . so let that be a secret .... Thanku for being a wonderful costar /dost /enemy .. and Thanku for coping up with my outlandish behaviour at times and vice versa;-) ur a sweetheart, you beauty with brains ....

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on May 30, 2017 at 12:57am PDT