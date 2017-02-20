Jessica Biel's 'Mom Life' Confession Is Trending - She Breakfasts In The Shower

"This is just mom life. I don't know if anybody else does this but I do not have time for anything. Feeding him in the morning and trying to get ready, I realise I haven't eaten and then I take it into the shower. You should try. Sometimes it's a huge success, sometimes it's a huge failure," Jessica said on Jimmy Fallon's show.
This is the picture Jessica and Jimmy Fallon referred to:
As show host tried to figure out the tactics of having a successful brekkie in the shower, they also discussed food options best suited for eating in while taking a bath. "Sausage works great," said the actress.
Video: Watch Jessica Biel on Jimmy Fallon's show here:
Meanwhile, Jessica also opened up about playing the protagonist on crime thriller The Sinner and said: "It's really just about this very normal woman, who has a family and commits a very public act of violence which is shocking. And she doesn't know why." Jessica Biel's first look and the trailer of The Sinner will indeed give you goose bumps.
Video: Watch the trailer of The Sinner:
The Sinner also stars Bill Pullman and Christopher Abbott and is directed by Antonio Campos. Jessica Biel's crime series is based on Petra Hammesfahr's book titled The Sinner and marks her return to television after 2014's New Girl. The Sinner will reportedly air hour-long episodes and is scheduled to release this year.