Kapil Sharma Thanks Fans And Those 'Who' Left The Show In 100th Episode

Last month, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma made headlines after a mid-air altercation on a flight from Australia to Mumbai. Kapil is accused of hitting Sunil after getting drunk. After the fight, Mr Grover quit the show. Ali and Chandan too boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show.
Meanwhile, in the video, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also an integral part of the show, says, "This is a bouquet created by God. It is not possible for a man to create such a big show and make it touch the milestone. I will request everyone to not let the flowers of this bouquet scatter and keep it together and let the world enjoy its fragrance."
After Sunil Grover's exit, the viewership of the show dropped by huge numbers. The show has reportedly been given an extension of three months by the channel head after its contract was scheduled to expire earlier this month.
Sunil Grover's characters - Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi were one of the main highlights of The Kapil Sharma Show.