Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Sunil Grover And Ali Asgar Shot Together But Not For Kapil Sharma's Show: Report

Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar reportedly shot for an episode of a show which is aired by the same channel which airs The Kapil Sharma Show

  | April 19, 2017 09:13 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar on the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show. (Image courtesy: Sunil Grover)

Highlights

  • Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar may reprise their roles from Kapil's show
  • They are reportedly bound by a contract with a channel till April 28
  • Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar will be seen on Sabse Bada Kalakaar
Actors Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, who boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show after Mr Grover's mid-air fight with Kapil Sharma, have reportedly collaborated for a show. The actors are bound by a contract with the channel which airs The Kapil Sharma Show till April 28, reports DNA. Therefore, they filmed for an episode of children's reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar, which is aired on the same channel. Sunil played Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati while Ali Asgar played Kapil's dadi in The Kapil Sharma Show and both actors are expected to reprise their roles. Earlier, Sunil Grover appeared on Indian Idol 9 finale, which is also aired by the same channel.

In March, Sunil Grover walked out of Kapil Sharma's show after the latter allegedly abused Mr Grover on a flight while they were travelling from Australia to Mumbai. Kapil Sharma apologized to Sunil Grover on Twitter but Mr Grover ignored him. Later, Sunil Grover confirmed that he has quit The Kapil Sharma Show and refuted all reports of possible collaboration. Actors Ali Asgar, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar also boycotted the show after Mr Sharma and Mr Grover's altercation. Kiku Sharda then partnered with Mr Grover for a live show in New Delhi on April 1.

Many celebrities and comedians have urged Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to bury the hatchet but to no avail. Kapil Sharma signed Raju Srivastava for his show while actress Upasna Singh, who played Kapil's bua, recently made a comeback on the show. Both actors hope that Mr Sharma and Mr Grover will reunite soon.

Recently, actor Rishi Kapoor also requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to put the past behind and tweeted: "Mil jao yaaron!" But, Sunil Grover, who is in no mood to give up, replied: "Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards (sic)."
 

Sunil Grover earlier said that he would not return to Kapil Sharma's show for a better fee and that his "intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity."

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement