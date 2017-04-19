Sunil Grover And Ali Asgar Shot Together But Not For Kapil Sharma's Show: Report

In March, Sunil Grover walked out of Kapil Sharma's show after the latter allegedly abused Mr Grover on a flight while they were travelling from Australia to Mumbai. Kapil Sharma apologized to Sunil Grover on Twitter but Mr Grover ignored him. Later, Sunil Grover confirmed that he has quit The Kapil Sharma Show and refuted all reports of possible collaboration. Actors Ali Asgar, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar also boycotted the show after Mr Sharma and Mr Grover's altercation. Kiku Sharda then partnered with Mr Grover for a live show in New Delhi on April 1.
Many celebrities and comedians have urged Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to bury the hatchet but to no avail. Kapil Sharma signed Raju Srivastava for his show while actress Upasna Singh, who played Kapil's bua, recently made a comeback on the show. Both actors hope that Mr Sharma and Mr Grover will reunite soon.
Recently, actor Rishi Kapoor also requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to put the past behind and tweeted: "Mil jao yaaron!" But, Sunil Grover, who is in no mood to give up, replied: "Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards (sic)."
@chintskap@KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 17, 2017
Sunil Grover earlier said that he would not return to Kapil Sharma's show for a better fee and that his "intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity."