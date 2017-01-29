Koffee With Karan 5: Jackie And Tiger Shroff Were Bindass

The Shraddha Kapoor Secret
Jackie seems to know a lot Tiger, but he never knew that Tiger had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor when they were at school. Shraddha was a couple of years senior to Tiger.
In the rapid fire round Tiger picked "marry" for his Baaghi co-star in the "Kill, Marry, Hook-Up" question.
Tiger's Heropanti:
Tiger Shroff is open to criticism and says the somewhere he knows that his dance and action finesse has overshadowed him as a wholesome entertainer. "I love criticism That's the way I'll improve," he said.
As for competition from peers like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others, Tiger said: "I am aware of the fact that I'm different from them. They're phenomenal."
Love Is An Overrated Word
"I love your shoes... I love you... what are you comparing me to? Your shoes?" said Jackie Shroff and it was enough to set Karan, Tiger and viewers into splits of laughter.
As for Tiger, the Heropanti actor has no time for love. "Love and relationship need time and I have put all my efforts into my craft."
Tiger is reportedly dating actress Disha Patani. But the actor says they're just friends. "We have a common friend circle and she lives close by. So, we get along for a coffee once in a while," said Tiger. When Karan said: "You both look great together. It's travesty if you're not dating her," tiger had the sweetest comment: "I think she makes me look better."
The Father And Duo
Tiger said that he couldn't believe that his father is capable of expressing love in such deep words. "He's so cool and effortless," said Tiger while Jackie looked at his son incredulously.
Ranbir Was Discussed
When KJo asked Jackie who can play Devdas, the actor said, "Ranbir, hamesha dil toota hai bechare ka."
Jackie Shroff also said that Ranbir along with Ranveer Singh could be good for Ram Lakhan remake. (Can we get the film started already?)
Jackie Shroff was the show's highlight. He had sassy answers for Karan's rapid fire round and he did win it.
Koffee With Karan, a celeb talk show, is currently airing season five. The next episode which will air on February 5 will feature Sania Mirza and Farah Khan.