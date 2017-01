Koffee With Karan 5: Jackie And Tiger Shroff Were Bindass

Father actor duo Jackie and Tiger Shroff made their Koffee With Karan debut in the fifth season. Thestar - in his own words - was. Tiger Shroff was forthcoming and very slightly timid. Both wereand how cool was that. Jackie Shroff added glares to his look (we wonder why?). Tiger Shroff, who has recently signed, one of Karan Johar's film franchise, answered KJos questions which many celebs dodged on the show - like on his dating life (there's an answer later). All in all it was a fun episode and here are some top moments fromepisode which aired on January 29.Jackie seems to know a lot Tiger, but he never knew that Tiger had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor when they were at school. Shraddha was a couple of years senior to Tiger.In the rapid fire round Tiger picked "marry" for hisco-star in the "Kill, Marry, Hook-Up" question.Tiger Shroff is open to criticism and says the somewhere he knows that his dance and action finesse has overshadowed him as a wholesome entertainer. "I love criticism That's the way I'll improve," he said.As for competition from peers like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others, Tiger said: "I am aware of the fact that I'm different from them. They're phenomenal.""I love your shoes... I love you... what are you comparing me to? Your shoes?" said Jackie Shroff and it was enough to set Karan, Tiger and viewers into splits of laughter.As for Tiger, theactor has no time for love. "Love and relationship need time and I have put all my efforts into my craft."Tiger is reportedly dating actress Disha Patani. But the actor says they're just friends. "We have a common friend circle and she lives close by. So, we get along for a coffee once in a while," said Tiger. When Karan said: "You both look great together. It's travesty if you're not dating her," tiger had the sweetest comment: "I think she makes me look better."Tiger said that he couldn't believe that his father is capable of expressing love in such deep words. "He's so cool and effortless," said Tiger while Jackie looked at his son incredulously.When KJo asked Jackie who can play Devdas, the actor said, "Ranbir,."Jackie Shroff also said that Ranbir along with Ranveer Singh could be good for Ram Lakhan remake. (Can we get the film started already?)Jackie Shroff was the show's highlight. He had sassy answers for Karan's rapid fire round and he did win it. Koffee With Karan , a celeb talk show, is currently airing season five. The next episode which will air on February 5 will feature Sania Mirza and Farah Khan.