Kumkum Bhagya, January 19, Written Update: Abhi Wants Pragya And Purab To Get Married

The Kumkum Bhagya
episode of January 19 opened with Alia talking to Abhi that Purab is using Pragya
and he should do something to stop Purab. Abhi got tensed and said that Alia is right and hence, he will think about it. Meanwhile, Pragya asked Purab about his and daadi
's conversation and asked him about his next move against Tanu and Alia. Later, Mitali Bhabhi
tried to listen to their conversation and asked them what they are discussing. Purab and Pragya gently ignored her. She then informed them that Abhi has called for the entire family and hence, she has come to inform about the same. Everyone got worried about Abhi's random decision. A pandit
then entered their house and daadi
asked him the purpose of his visit.
In a change of scene later, Abhi informed everyone that he had called thepandit
. Meanwhile, Tanu got happy and thought that Abhi is planning their marriage. Later, Abhi told that he wanted Pragya and Purab to get married. Abhi's statements shocked ever everyone. Alia, however, got happy about the fact that her plan got successful.Daadi
scolded Abhi and asked him how he can take this decision. To which, Abhi replied that since Abhi and Purab are in a relationship, they should get married. Everyone tried to prove Abhi wrong, but he did not listen and asked Purab about why he doesn't want to get married to Pragya. Meanwhile, Abhi also asked Pragya about what is stopping her from getting married to Purab.