Kumkum Bhagya, January 30, Written Update: Pragya Calls Off Engagement With Purab

Meanwhile, Alia, Nikhil and Tanu chalk out their plan and decided that they would individually keep an eye on Pragya, Purab and Alia. Mitali also entered their room. Alia then told her to keep a close watch on Daasi.
Later in the evening, the engagement ceremony begun. Purab's uncle and aunt, who were invited by Alia asked him to brief them about the turn of events. They asked her what made Purab take the decision of getting engaged to Pragya, as she still is Abhi's wife and moreover he loved Bulbul. Purab said that he would explain the entire situation to them later.
Pragya's mother Sarla and bijee came to the venue and looked for Pragya. They were stopped by Tanu, who 'congratulated' them for Pragya's engagement. Sarla lashed out at Tanu for her behaviour. Later, Alia asked Nikhil about Purab's whereabouts and asked him to be alert.
Pragya then entered the venue and told herself that Abhi would today know where her happiness lies. Abhi introduced her to Purab's family and told them that Purab is lucky to have Pragya in his life. Abhi later asked Pragya if she was happy with the engagement.
Alia then planned to prepone Purab and Pragya's engagement by an hour and bribed the priest for it.
On Alia's instructions, the priest informed Abhi that the rituals should begin early. Abhi then announced Purab and Pragya's engagement and welcomed them.However, Pragya came a bit later and informed everyone that her hand was bleeding. She later got unconscious.