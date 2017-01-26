Kumkum Bhagya, January 26, Written Update: Aaliya Spoils Pragya And Purab's Plan

Purab tells Abhi that his parents and other family members are unable to reach Mumbai in time for the engagement and that's why he has decided to cancel the ceremony for the moment. Abhi is embarrassed for his behavior and apologises to Purab. Purab says he's happy to learn that someone actually cares for Pragya.
In the same room, Aaliya is seen thanking someone over the phone. She reveals that she has managed to get tickets for Purab's relatives and that they'll reach Mumbai by evening. Pragya, Purab and Dadi are stumped by this development as they had planned that Purab's parents wouldn't reach in time for the engagement to buy some time.
In a separate room the trio is discussing how on earth Aaliya managed to buy tickets for Purab's family when all the flights and trains were cancelled. Purab says that he even checked with five travel agents to ensure his parents won't be able to make it.
In a different scene, Aaliya thanked Mitali for letting her know Pragya and Purab's plan to cancel the engagement. She says she got to know about the plan only because of her tendency to eavesdrop. In the last seen, Tanu looking smug, taunts Pragya, Purab and Dadi.