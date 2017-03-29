Pratyusha Banerjee Did Not Shoot For Any Film, Claims Boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh

Watch the teaser of Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey:
Describing the film as "bogus" and "fraud" Rahul told DNA, "This is nothing but an attempt to make money in a dead person's name. How can this woman continue to use Pratyusha's name to get publicity?"
Pratyusha, who committed suicide on April 1 in Mumbai last year, became a household name after featuring as Anandi in Balika Vadhu. Later, she starred in Bigg Boss 8, where she met Kamya. Pratyusha's last stint with TV was reality show Power Couple with boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh.
Rahul's future plans include a book on Pratyusha, he revealed to DNA. "It's an idea that I've been living with for some time now. It came to me after I found a diary written by her in my house. Through that diary I got to know her even better. I want to write my book on the Pratyusha that only I knew, and the girl I'd have known if she had only lived longer."
Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey will release on April 1, Pratyusha's death anniversary.