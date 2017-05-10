Priyanka Chopra Tells Jimmy Kimmel The Story Behind Her Met Gala Dress

"What happened to the rest of the outfit?" Jimmy asked Priyanka. "That's pure genius," she replied and explained to him that she had a 'nightmare while travelling from Mumbai to New York.' Then she called her people who called Ralph Lauren's people and, with just three days to go before the Met Gala, a mini-dress was created within the giant dress. Good thing too, said Jimmy Kimmel, because that dress 'was a fire hazard.'
Hear all about it from Priyanka Chopra:
Here is Priyanka wearing the entire dress on the red carpet at the Met Gala (when not on camera, she was trailed by a gentleman holding the dress up):
Here is her own post about the abbreviated version of the dress. As she writes, "imagine the 20-foot train at the after-party."
Priyanka Chopra, known to America as the feisty Alex Parrish from TV show Quantico, is now on publicity duty for her Hollywood debut, the film version of Baywatch. She plays the villain in it, opposite a cast led by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Baywatch releases on May 25.