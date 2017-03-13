The Voice India Season 2: Farhan Sabir Wins Singing Reality Show

After winning the show, he said, "I am honestly speechless right now and the feeling of winning the show is still sinking in. I will most certainly cherish this moment and work harder to find myself a place in the music industry," IANS quoted Farhan as saying. The winner was decided by the audiences'.
Farhan further thanked his mentor Shaan and said, "I would like to thank Shaan sir who has been more than a mentor to me in this journey. Also, I would like to thank the audience for believing in me and my talent."
The winner of The Voice India Season 2, Farhan Sabir with Coach Shaan! Such a proud moment! #VoiceIndiaGrandFinale#TeamShaanpic.twitter.com/AuBnUG1oeh? The Voice India (@TheVoice_India) March 12, 2017
The finale was attended by actress Anushka Sharma, who promoted her upcoming film Phillauri. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made the finale memorable.
Shaan was also happy with Farhan's victory. "The Voice India has been a learning ground for me as well and I am going back with a lot of memories which will be treasured."
(With IANS inputs)