Advertisement
HomeTelevision

The Voice India Season 2: Farhan Sabir Wins Singing Reality Show

Delhi-based Farhan Sabir was declared the winner of The Voice India Season 2. He took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a car

  | March 13, 2017 22:19 IST (New Delhi)
The Voice India 2

Farhan Sabir performs on the sets of The Voice India Season 2 (Courtesy: farhan_sabir10)

Delhi-based Farhan Sabir was announced the winner of the popular singing reality show The Voice India Season 2. With singers Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Salim Merchant and Benny Dayal as coaches, the show had a unique format of blind auditions and battle rounds. The grand finale saw Niyam Kanungo (Team Neeti Mohan), Parakhjeet Singh (Team Shaan), Farhan (Team Shaan) and Rasika Borkar (Team Benny Dayal) battle it out. Along with the title, Farhan, 19, took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a car. The top four finalists also received gift hampers, news agency IANS quoted a statement. Farhan, who left studies to support his family financially, runs a local cafe in the capital.

After winning the show, he said, "I am honestly speechless right now and the feeling of winning the show is still sinking in. I will most certainly cherish this moment and work harder to find myself a place in the music industry," IANS quoted Farhan as saying. The winner was decided by the audiences'.

Farhan further thanked his mentor Shaan and said, "I would like to thank Shaan sir who has been more than a mentor to me in this journey. Also, I would like to thank the audience for believing in me and my talent."
 

The finale was attended by actress Anushka Sharma, who promoted her upcoming film Phillauri. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also made the finale memorable.
 
anushka

Anushka Sharma with Asha Bhosle on the sets of The Voice India Season 2


Shaan was also happy with Farhan's victory. "The Voice India has been a learning ground for me as well and I am going back with a lot of memories which will be treasured."

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights

  • Farhan was mentored by Shaan
  • "I would work hard to find a place in the music industry," said Farhan
  • Anushka Sharma was a guest in the finale episode
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement