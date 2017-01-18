Advertisement
Yes, Deepika Padukone Went On The Ellen Show

Deepika Padukone On The Ellen Show: Deepika and her team confirmed the news with pictures on Wednesday morning

  January 18, 2017
The Ellen Show

Deepika on Ellen Show: How Deepika and her 'troopers' posed (courtesy:shaleenanathani)

Actress Deepika Padukone is making debut after debut this year. On Wednesday morning, she got us excited after she and her team shared pictures from the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "This just happened," Deepika wrote with a smiley on Instagram after she posted a picture. This year, the 31-year-old actress made one debut of sorts at the Golden Globes after-party, looking stunning in a yellow Ralph Lauren. The party was also attended by her Bollywood colleague Priyanka Chopra, who presented at the awards gala. Deepika's Hollywood debut, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, has already hit Indian screens and will release everywhere else on January 19. Deepika co-stars with Hollywood action superstar Vin Diesel in the third xXx film.

Deepika's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show arrives two months after Priyanka Chopra met and downed tequila shots with the TV personality in October. Deepika kicked off promotional duties for her maiden Hollywood film earlier this month. All that aside, this is how Deepika made us very, very happy today. Woo hoo!
 
 

this just happened...@theellenshow

A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani posted a photo of the team smiling ear-to-ear outside the entrance to the sets of the show. Deepika was a perfect balance of simplicity and chic in a white ensemble with strappy pumps. Meet Deepika and her 'troopers:'
 
 

SHE DID IT !!!!! @deepikapadukone and her troopers @jayasaha @karishma.prakash on the Ellen show @ellenshow

A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on


Last year, Deepika Padukone was named in Vanity Fair's line-up of rising Hollywood stars. Forbes ranked her tenth on the list of the world's highest paid actresses.

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel were in India last week, promoting xXx 3. Deepika, who invited Vin to witness the xXx 3 craze in India, had welcomed him with a tweet in Hindi which said: "India is frantically waiting for you." On January 12, Deepika and Vin hosted a premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage for the actress' Bollywood colleagues, including her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Before her homecoming, Deepika was busy with xXx promotions in Mexico and London. She flew out of India on January 13, looking very much like her xXx 3 character - Serena Unger - in black and olive green.
 
deepika padukone

Deepika was photographed at the Mumbai airport

Back home, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Her upcoming project is another period drama titled Padmavati, also by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor.
 

