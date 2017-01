Yes, Deepika Padukone Went On The Ellen Show

this just happened...@theellenshow A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

SHE DID IT !!!!! @deepikapadukone and her troopers @jayasaha @karishma.prakash on the Ellen show @ellenshow A photo posted by Shaleena (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Deepika was photographed at the Mumbai airport

Actress Deepika Padukone is making debut after debut this year. On Wednesday morning, she got us excited after she and her team shared pictures from the sets of. "This just happened," Deepika wrote with a smiley on Instagram after she posted a picture. This year, the 31-year-old actress made one debut of sorts at the Golden Globes after-party, looking stunning in a yellow Ralph Lauren. The party was also attended by her Bollywood colleague Priyanka Chopra, who presented at the awards gala. Deepika's Hollywood debut, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage , has already hit Indian screens and will release everywhere else on January 19. Deepika co-stars with Hollywood action superstar Vin Diesel in the thirdfilm.Deepika's appearance onarrives two months after Priyanka Chopra met and downed tequila shots with the TV personality in October. Deepika kicked off promotional duties for her maiden Hollywood film earlier this month. All that aside, this is how Deepika made us very, very happy today. Woo hoo!Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani posted a photo of the team smiling ear-to-ear outside the entrance to the sets of the show . Deepika was a perfect balance of simplicity and chic in a white ensemble with strappy pumps. Meet Deepika and her 'troopers:'Last year, Deepika Padukone was named in Vanity Fair's line-up of rising Hollywood stars. Forbes ranked her tenth on the list of the world's highest paid actresses.Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel were in India last week, promoting. Deepika, who invited Vin to witness thecraze in India, had welcomed him with a tweet in Hindi which said: "India is frantically waiting for you." On January 12, Deepika and Vin hosted a premiere offor the actress' Bollywood colleagues, including her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Before her homecoming, Deepika was busy withpromotions in Mexico and London. She flew out of India on January 13, looking very much like hercharacter - Serena Unger - in black and olive green.Back home, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's. Her upcoming project is another period drama titled, also by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor.