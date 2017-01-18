Yes, Deepika Padukone Went On The Ellen Show

Deepika's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show arrives two months after Priyanka Chopra met and downed tequila shots with the TV personality in October. Deepika kicked off promotional duties for her maiden Hollywood film earlier this month. All that aside, this is how Deepika made us very, very happy today. Woo hoo!
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleen Nathani posted a photo of the team smiling ear-to-ear outside the entrance to the sets of the show. Deepika was a perfect balance of simplicity and chic in a white ensemble with strappy pumps. Meet Deepika and her 'troopers:'
Last year, Deepika Padukone was named in Vanity Fair's line-up of rising Hollywood stars. Forbes ranked her tenth on the list of the world's highest paid actresses.
Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel were in India last week, promoting xXx 3. Deepika, who invited Vin to witness the xXx 3 craze in India, had welcomed him with a tweet in Hindi which said: "India is frantically waiting for you." On January 12, Deepika and Vin hosted a premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage for the actress' Bollywood colleagues, including her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. Before her homecoming, Deepika was busy with xXx promotions in Mexico and London. She flew out of India on January 13, looking very much like her xXx 3 character - Serena Unger - in black and olive green.
Back home, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Her upcoming project is another period drama titled Padmavati, also by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor.