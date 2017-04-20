Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: 'And Just Like That, It's Been 10 Years,' He Tweets

Here's Abhishek's post:
And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love.? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 20, 2017
Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished Aishwarya and Abhishek on their wedding anniversary.
Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years...how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchanpic.twitter.com/S2R9QZsQ9z? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 20, 2017
Last year, on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary, Abhishek had shared a lovely picture of himself and Aishwarya:
The couple is expected to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple later in the day to seek blessings.
There's no celebrations planned for the day, as Aishwarya lost his father Krishnaraj Rai in March this year.
Aishwarya, a former beauty queen, began her acting career with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. In the same year, her first Hindi film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, had released. She is the star of films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish.
Abhishek Bachchan, son of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, debuted in the film industry in 2000 with war drama Refugee. He is best known for his roles in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Guru, Sarkar Raj, Paa and Dostana.
Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Abhishek's last release was Housefull 3. The couple will reportedly be seen next in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Happy anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.