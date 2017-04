Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: 'And Just Like That, It's Been 10 Years,' He Tweets

And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love. ? Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 20, 2017

Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years...how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchanpic.twitter.com/S2R9QZsQ9z ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 20, 2017

9 years of togetherness, love and hugs! A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 20, 2016 at 7:44am PDT

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 10th anniversary , theactor thanked everyone for their best wishes to them through social media. "And just like that, it's been 10 years. Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love (sic)," wrote Abhishek on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan, 41, married Aishwarya Rai, 43, on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The couple together has a five-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan. The actors first co-starred in(2000) and then later collaborated forandHere's Abhishek's post:Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished Aishwarya and Abhishek on their wedding anniversary.Last year, on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary, Abhishek had shared a lovely picture of himself and Aishwarya:The couple is expected to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple later in the day to seek blessings.There's no celebrations planned for the day, as Aishwarya lost his father Krishnaraj Rai in March this year.Aishwarya, a former beauty queen, began her acting career with Mani Ratnam's Tamil filmin 1997. In the same year, her first Hindi film,, had released. She is the star of films likeandAbhishek Bachchan, son of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan , debuted in the film industry in 2000 with war drama. He is best known for his roles in films likeandAishwarya was last seen inwhile Abhishek's last release was. The couple will reportedly be seen next in Anurag Kashyap's. Happy anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.