Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: 'And Just Like That, It's Been 10 Years,' He Tweets

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 10th anniversary, the actor thanked everyone for their best wishes to them through social media

  | April 20, 2017 16:22 IST (New Delhi)
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai photographed at Manish Malhotra's party (Courtesy: bachchan)

  • "And just like that, it's been 10 years," wrote Abhishek
  • Aishwarya and Abhishek have a five-year-old daughter Aaradhya
  • The couple has co-starred together in Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 10th anniversary, the Guru actor thanked everyone for their best wishes to them through social media. "And just like that, it's been 10 years. Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love (sic)," wrote Abhishek on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan, 41, married Aishwarya Rai, 43, on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The couple together has a five-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan. The actors first co-starred in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and then later collaborated for Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished Aishwarya and Abhishek on their wedding anniversary.
 

Last year, on the occasion of their ninth wedding anniversary, Abhishek had shared a lovely picture of himself and Aishwarya:
 
 

9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!

The couple is expected to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple later in the day to seek blessings.

There's no celebrations planned for the day, as Aishwarya lost his father Krishnaraj Rai in March this year.

Aishwarya, a former beauty queen, began her acting career with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. In the same year, her first Hindi film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, had released. She is the star of films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzaarish.

Abhishek Bachchan, son of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, debuted in the film industry in 2000 with war drama Refugee. He is best known for his roles in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Guru, Sarkar Raj, Paa and Dostana.

Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Abhishek's last release was Housefull 3. The couple will reportedly be seen next in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Happy anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
 

 

