Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan's Mutual Admiration Society. Details Here

Akshay Kumar says he doesn't meet Salman every day, but they share mutual admiration

  | January 30, 2017 15:53 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Akshay and Salman Khan have co-stared in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar )

Actor Akshay Kumar has said that while he and colleague Salman Khan do not share a close friendship, they do admire each other. Akshay, 49, and Salman are reuniting for a project 13 years after co-starring in 2014 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi - the film, to be released in 2018, will star Akshay with Salman and Karan Johar co-producing. Speaking to news agency PTI, Akshay Kumar said, "Friendship doesn't mean you meet every day. We don't meet every day. I haven't gone to his house or he has come to my place. We have mutual admiration for each other. I admire him and so does he."

The Rustom star explained why his being cast in the Salman-KJo film is a big deal. "It's for the first time that a big actor like him has signed me. It usually happens in Hollywood where one big actor signs another big actor. If this works on Bollywood it will become a trend. Hats off to Salman to put money on me," Akshay told PTI.

Details of the as-yet-untitled film are scarce. Early reports suggested that the theme chosen was the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi - a little-known episode from Indian military history in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought 10,000 Afghans. The Battle of Saragarhi is already the subject of two separate Bollywood films, starring Ajay Devgn and Randeep Hooda, and some days ago, it was reported that Ajay had sent Salman a message pleading with him not to make a third film. Asked about the content of his project, Akshay Kumar refused to commit himself. "No, nothing is finalised... everything is going on. If I say anything my agreement will get cancelled." Akshay said.

Akshay's releases this year includes Jolly LBB 2, which contains a scene that speculates about Salman Khan's (imagined) wedding. This, Akshay Kumar said, would not jeopardise his movie with Salman and Karan Johar. "Don't worry, don't create anything, he knows everything. And after that only he signed me," The Airlift actor told PTI.

Jolly LLB 2, a courtroom drama directed by Subhash Kapoor, is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB . The movie also features Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla, who will reprise his role of a judge. The film is set to be released on February 10. Akshay also has Toilet: Ek Prem Katha coming up and will star in a film to be directed by R Balki and produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.
 

