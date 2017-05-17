Akshay Kumar's Fan Has Kept A Letter He Wrote To Her In 1995

#waybackwednesday this is at the mahurat of Angaarey a film produced by @srishtibehlarya and @goldiebehl This was one of the 1st times I met @akshaykumar He was as loving and caring then towards an awkward 18yr old as he is today.

