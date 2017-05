Akshay Kumar's Fan Has Kept A Letter He Wrote To Her In 1995

@akshaykumar ..I had written to you in 1995 ; and you had replied! From letters to tweets- evolution of fan interaction! @mrsfunnybonespic.twitter.com/yYKkx3voEF ? Vaishali Bhutani (@VaishaliBhutani) May 17, 2017

This is some serious #throwback, gold old days of fan mail :) Love and prayers always https://t.co/AuDrXddLPS ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 17, 2017

#waybackwednesday this is at the mahurat of Angaarey a film produced by @srishtibehlarya and @goldiebehl This was one of the 1st times I met @akshaykumar He was as loving and caring then towards an awkward 18yr old as he is today. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 16, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

Why wait for Thursday when you have throwback material this fabulous? A fan tweeted a picture of the letter (remember letters?) she received from actor Akshay Kumar when she wrote to him in...wait for it...1995. When people actually wrote to their favourite stars and received signed replies. As Akshay's letter from 1995 reveals, his upcoming films includedand. Yup, it was a long time ago - and she's kept the letter all this time. Now 49, Akshay Kumar responded once again to his fan - this time via tweet. "This is some serious throwback. Good old days of fan mail," he wrote. Here's the Twitter exchange:Abhishek Bachchan also found some 'serious throwback' from the 90s to post - a photo of when he met Akshay Kumar at theof 1998 film. Abhishek was then all of 18 and Akshay was "as loving and caring then" as today. Sweet!Akshay Kumar has come a very long way since the days of. He's now a respected actor (after struggling for years to be even considered an 'actor' and not just an action star) and even more respected philanthropist. Among the various issues he concerns himself with is the families of soldiers killed in action - Akshay is currently working on a website and app that will allow citizens to make donations to military personnel. Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor . He was seen this year playing the lead role inand making a special appearance in. He hasscheduled to release and is also working on, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna and starring actress Sonam Kapoor., in which Akshay plays the villain opposite Rajinikanth, has been postponed to next year.