Akshay Kumar's Fan Has Kept A Letter He Wrote To Her In 1995

@akshaykumar ..I had written to you in 1995 ; and you had replied! From letters to tweets- evolution of fan interaction! @mrsfunnybonespic.twitter.com/yYKkx3voEF? Vaishali Bhutani (@VaishaliBhutani) May 17, 2017
This is some serious #throwback, gold old days of fan mail :) Love and prayers always https://t.co/AuDrXddLPS? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 17, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan also found some 'serious throwback' from the 90s to post - a photo of when he met Akshay Kumar at the mahurat of 1998 film Angaaray. Abhishek was then all of 18 and Akshay was "as loving and caring then" as today. Sweet!
Akshay Kumar has come a very long way since the days of Sabse Bada Khiladi. He's now a respected actor (after struggling for years to be even considered an 'actor' and not just an action star) and even more respected philanthropist. Among the various issues he concerns himself with is the families of soldiers killed in action - Akshay is currently working on a website and app that will allow citizens to make donations to military personnel.
Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor. He was seen this year playing the lead role in Jolly LLB 2 and making a special appearance in Naam Shabana. He has Toilet: Ek Prem Katha scheduled to release and is also working on Padman, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna and starring actress Sonam Kapoor. 2.0, in which Akshay plays the villain opposite Rajinikanth, has been postponed to next year.