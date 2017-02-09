Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2: Jolly Is Always 'On A Tight Leash,' Courtesy Pushpa

This is what Akshay tweeted:
Pushpa treats Jolly, how a man should be treated...on a tight leash :) https://t.co/KQIxYVl8Q6? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
In an interview with news agency IANS, Huma, who will share screen space with Akshay for the first time, said: "Pushpa Pandey is a girl from a middle class family who is fun, mad, has her own quirks and she keeps fighting with her husband Jolly."
Of her Jolly LLB 2 co-star Akshay, Huma told IANS: "It was great to work with Akshay as he is very disciplined and involved with the process of filmmaking. He does not go to his vanity when his scene is done, rather he interacts with all of us. In fact, I think we managed to finish shooting on schedule because of his discipline and dedication on the set."
Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar have set major relationship goals, featuring in Jolly LLB 2 songs like Go Pagal and Bawara Mann.
Akshay wrapped his promotional duties for Jolly LLB 2 ahead of the live chat session. On Twitter he wrote: "Wrapped up last set of interviews and heading to answer your questions!"
Running a bit late,wrapped up last set of interviews and heading to answer your questions! Are you ready for #AskJolly? Chat you in 10 mins pic.twitter.com/EJpZdA7a3Q— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
The Khiladi actor also caught up with actor Arshad Warsi, who starred in the first film in the series - Jolly LLB. "And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2. Thank u so much Arshad Warsi for all your support for Jolly LLB 2," he tweeted.
And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2 Thank u so much @ArshadWarsi for all your support for #JollyLLB2.So glad u made it to the screening pic.twitter.com/3IxKqrQRHB? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017
Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 also casts Annu Kapoor, who plays a corrupt but powerful lawyer. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi.