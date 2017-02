Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2: Jolly Is Always 'On A Tight Leash,' Courtesy Pushpa

Pushpa treats Jolly, how a man should be treated...on a tight leash :) https://t.co/KQIxYVl8Q6 ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2017

Akshay Kumar is all set with his courtroom drama, which stars Huma Qureshi in the role of his wife Pushpa Pandey. The 49-year-old actor features as the protagonist, a lawyer named Jagdish Mishra in Subhash Kapoor-directed. On Thursday, a day ahead of the film's release, Akshay engaged in a live chat on Twitter and said a thing or two about the film. For example, he opened up about Huma Qureshi's character and the rapport shared between Pushpa and Jagdish. Akshay was asked to say something about the character of Huma, and he replied: "Pushpa treats Jolly, how a man should be treated..." Read on to see his full tweet. PS: Akshay also added a smiley after his reply, just in case Pushpa chances upon his tweet and his words appear a little rude.This is what Akshay tweeted:In an interview with news agency IANS, Huma, who will share screen space with Akshay for the first time, said: "Pushpa Pandey is a girl from a middle class family who is fun, mad, has her own quirks and she keeps fighting with her husband Jolly."Of herco-star Akshay, Huma told IANS: " It was great to work with Akshay as he is very disciplined and involved with the process of filmmaking. He does not go to his vanity when his scene is done, rather he interacts with all of us. In fact, I think we managed to finish shooting on schedule because of his discipline and dedication on the set."Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar have set major relationship goals, featuring insongs likeand Bawara Mann Akshay wrapped his promotional duties for Jolly LLB 2 ahead of the live chat session. On Twitter he wrote: "Wrapped up last set of interviews and heading to answer your questions!"Theactor also caught up with actor Arshad Warsi, who starred in the first film in the series -. "And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2. Thank u so much Arshad Warsi for all your support for," he tweeted.Akshay Kumar's