Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2: Jolly Is Always 'On A Tight Leash,' Courtesy Pushpa

Akshay Kumar wrote: "Pushpa treats Jolly, how a man should be treated..." Read on to see his full tweet

  | February 09, 2017 21:03 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi in a still from the film

Akshay Kumar is all set with his courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2, which stars Huma Qureshi in the role of his wife Pushpa Pandey. The 49-year-old actor features as the protagonist, a lawyer named Jagdish Mishra in Subhash Kapoor-directed Jolly LLB 2. On Thursday, a day ahead of the film's release, Akshay engaged in a live chat on Twitter and said a thing or two about the film. For example, he opened up about Huma Qureshi's character and the rapport shared between Pushpa and Jagdish. Akshay was asked to say something about the character of Huma, and he replied: "Pushpa treats Jolly, how a man should be treated..." Read on to see his full tweet. PS: Akshay also added a smiley after his reply, just in case Pushpa chances upon his tweet and his words appear a little rude.

This is what Akshay tweeted:
 

In an interview with news agency IANS, Huma, who will share screen space with Akshay for the first time, said: "Pushpa Pandey is a girl from a middle class family who is fun, mad, has her own quirks and she keeps fighting with her husband Jolly."

Of her Jolly LLB 2 co-star Akshay, Huma told IANS: "It was great to work with Akshay as he is very disciplined and involved with the process of filmmaking. He does not go to his vanity when his scene is done, rather he interacts with all of us. In fact, I think we managed to finish shooting on schedule because of his discipline and dedication on the set."

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar have set major relationship goals, featuring in Jolly LLB 2 songs like Go Pagal and Bawara Mann.

Akshay wrapped his promotional duties for Jolly LLB 2 ahead of the live chat session. On Twitter he wrote: "Wrapped up last set of interviews and heading to answer your questions!"
 

The Khiladi actor also caught up with actor Arshad Warsi, who starred in the first film in the series - Jolly LLB. "And a mix it was - Jolly 1 with Jolly 2. Thank u so much Arshad Warsi for all your support for Jolly LLB 2," he tweeted.
 

Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 also casts Annu Kapoor, who plays a corrupt but powerful lawyer. Saurabh Shukla reprises his role as Justice Surendra Lal Tripathi.
 

