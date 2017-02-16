Advertisement
Alia Bhatt's Hard Work Inspires Me, Says Athiya Shetty

Athiya said, "Alia is an inspiration. She is my age but she has achieved so much in such a short span of time"

  | February 16, 2017 08:21 IST (New Delhi)
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Dear Zindagi (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Actress Athiya Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with 2015 film Hero said she looks up to Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma as inspirations and finds the Udta Punjab actress extremely hardworking, reported news agency PTI. "Alia is an inspiration. She is my age but she has achieved so much in such a short span of time. She is so hard working. I think everybody has their own journey." The 24-year-old actress said she "appreciates" how Alia has made a name for herself in a short span of time "lauds" Anushka's film choices. Both Alia, 23 and Anushka, 28, are top-rated Bollywood actresses. Alia is prepping for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while Anushka is working on Phillauri.

Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after 2015's NH10. Athiya told PTI, "I've looked up to Anushka Sharma, she has inspired me, especially how she has taken her career so well. She is producing films at a young age, she is making the films she wants to, producing the ones she believes in."

When asked if women today can juggle both, work and family, Athiya told PTI, "Yes. The biggest example right now is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has given birth to a beautiful boy and she is still owing it, doing whatever she does best."

Athiya, daughter of actor Sunil Shetty co-starred Suraj Pancholi in Hero. The actress is currently shooting for Arjun Kapoor and Ilena D' Cruz's Mubarakan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and is directed by Anees Bazmee. Mubarakan is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

(With PTI inputs)

