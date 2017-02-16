Alia Bhatt's Hard Work Inspires Me, Says Athiya Shetty

Phillauri is Anushka's second film as a producer after 2015's NH10. Athiya told PTI, "I've looked up to Anushka Sharma, she has inspired me, especially how she has taken her career so well. She is producing films at a young age, she is making the films she wants to, producing the ones she believes in."
When asked if women today can juggle both, work and family, Athiya told PTI, "Yes. The biggest example right now is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has given birth to a beautiful boy and she is still owing it, doing whatever she does best."
Athiya, daughter of actor Sunil Shetty co-starred Suraj Pancholi in Hero. The actress is currently shooting for Arjun Kapoor and Ilena D' Cruz's Mubarakan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and is directed by Anees Bazmee. Mubarakan is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.
(With PTI inputs)