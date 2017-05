Amitabh Bachchan, 74, Is Playing A 102-Year-Old. See Pics Of Him Filming

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 102 Not Out

T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla's #102NotOut... Filming commences in Mumbai... pic.twitter.com/hnaTnpZm1f - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan will have an onscreen reunion with Rishi Kapoor in an upcoming film, titled. That's great news yes, but what's even more interesting is that the film casts Big B as a 102-year-old father while Mr Kapoor will feature as his 75-year-old son. The Bollywood veterans have already started shooting for the film and are being spotted on the streets of Mumbai dressed like their respective characters. On Monday, a white haired and bearded Big B was photographed amidst a bevy of cameras. Bespectacled, Mr Bachchan was dressed in a polo-neck tee and pants. However, Rishi Kapoor was not spotted with Big B yesterday.Mr Bachchan and hisco-star shot together on Saturday. The 64-year-old actor was photographed in a shirt and whites, carrying all his essentials on the go - a pen in his pocket and a mobile phone worn around his neck in a string. Big B appeared to be the one dressed more trendily, sporting long hair and black sunglasses.The first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor appeared to be released earlier this month, when Big B tweeted to say that the viral photo was a leaked one This is the picture Big B referred to:Mr Bachchan's character is reportedly named Dattaraya Vakharia while Mr Kapoor's is called Babu. Heavy prosthetics is being used for Mr Bachchan's look as a 102-year-old inand Big B requires two hours every day to get his look right Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films likeand. They were last seen together inand will reunite on screen after 26 years.will be directed by Umesh Shukla.