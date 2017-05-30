Amitabh Bachchan, 74, Is Playing A 102-Year-Old. See Pics Of Him Filming

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 102 Not Out

T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla's #102NotOut... Filming commences in Mumbai... pic.twitter.com/hnaTnpZm1f - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017