Amitabh Bachchan, 74, Is Playing A 102-Year-Old. See Pics Of Him Filming

Mr Bachchan and his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star shot together on Saturday. The 64-year-old actor was photographed in a shirt and white pyajamas, carrying all his essentials on the go - a pen in his pocket and a mobile phone worn around his neck in a string. Big B appeared to be the one dressed more trendily, sporting long hair and black sunglasses.
The first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor appeared to be released earlier this month, when Big B tweeted to say that the viral photo was a leaked one.
T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L- Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017
This is the picture Big B referred to:
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla's #102NotOut... Filming commences in Mumbai... pic.twitter.com/hnaTnpZm1f- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017
Mr Bachchan's character is reportedly named Dattaraya Vakharia while Mr Kapoor's is called Babu. Heavy prosthetics is being used for Mr Bachchan's look as a 102-year-old in 102 Not Out and Big B requires two hours every day to get his look right.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films like Kabhie Kabhie and Naseeb. They were last seen together in Ajooba and will reunite on screen after 26 years.
102 Not Out will be directed by Umesh Shukla.