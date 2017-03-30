And Huma Qureshi's Best Friend In The Industry Is...

Advertisement
Huma Qureshi revealed her actor-brother Saqib Saleem is her best friend in the film industry

  | March 30, 2017 22:21 IST (New Delhi)
Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is two years older to Saqib Saleem (Courtesy: @humasqureshi)

Highlights

  • "We even take each other's advice for generic stuff," Huma said
  • "We got closer once we moved to Mumbai," Huma Qureshi revealed
  • Huma is prepping for a Malayalam film White
Actress Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 also starring Akshay Kumar, recently said that though she has a lot of friends in the industry, her actor-brother Saqib Saleem is her best friend. The actress was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying: "We both have a lot of friends in the industry, but Saqib and I are very close. I always talk to him about everything. We even take each other's advice for generic stuff." Saqib has worked in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Dishoom. Huma and Saqib will also be sharing screen space in a film titled Dobara, which is a Hollywood remake of thriller Oculus.

Huma Qureshi who hails from Delhi and lives in Mumbai with her actor-brother revealed how their brother-sister relationship has evolved with time. The actress said: "In fact, we got closer once we moved to Mumbai, and now I depend on him for everything. While we were growing up in Delhi, he wouldn't confide in me because he thought I would tell everything to our mother, but now he has matured."

Huma also said that she is not jealous of other actors success, in fact feels happy for them. "I am passionate about acting and being here, but I am not competitive. I am happy for all of them, and their success but by the grace of God, I am doing enough work. I have always wanted to be an actor for as far as I can remember. I have gotten here and it isn't easy. My father has a restaurant business in Delhi, and I should have been selling kebabs, but here I am, acting in Bollywood, so God, definitely has plans for me," the actress was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Huma, who just had an international release Viceroy's House, is prepping for a Malayalam film, White, alongside superstar Mammootty.
 

 

