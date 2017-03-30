And Huma Qureshi's Best Friend In The Industry Is...

Huma Qureshi who hails from Delhi and lives in Mumbai with her actor-brother revealed how their brother-sister relationship has evolved with time. The actress said: "In fact, we got closer once we moved to Mumbai, and now I depend on him for everything. While we were growing up in Delhi, he wouldn't confide in me because he thought I would tell everything to our mother, but now he has matured."
Huma also said that she is not jealous of other actors success, in fact feels happy for them. "I am passionate about acting and being here, but I am not competitive. I am happy for all of them, and their success but by the grace of God, I am doing enough work. I have always wanted to be an actor for as far as I can remember. I have gotten here and it isn't easy. My father has a restaurant business in Delhi, and I should have been selling kebabs, but here I am, acting in Bollywood, so God, definitely has plans for me," the actress was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.
Huma, who just had an international release Viceroy's House, is prepping for a Malayalam film, White, alongside superstar Mammootty.