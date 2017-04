Anushka Sharma's Conversation With Virat Kohli Is Winning The Internet

A screenshot of Virat and Anushka's now viral conversation on Instagram

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's Instagram conversation is winning the internet. Virat Kohli recently got a makeover - not a very drastic one as was apparently suggested by his team members Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. Virat shared a picture of his new look and captioned it: "Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but I am not ready to break the beard yet. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos (sic)" Actress Anushka Sharma, who is dating Virat, commented on the picture saying, "You cannot," (with a non-negotiable crossed hand emoticon) and Virat's reply was, "Okay." Ain't that cute.Here's a screenshot of Virat and Anushka's conversation:Fans of Virat and Anushka have been commenting about their conversation non-stop. The post has a little less than 9,000 comments saying it's 'cute.' On euser said: "Ye to Gundagardi hai @anushkasharma mam..! Pyar ke naam par.. @virat.kohli (sic)," while another wrote: "This love @anushkasharma damnnn yr really you both are icon for India. (sic)" The post has been line more than 7 lakh times already.Anushka recently took a trip to Bengaluru to meet Virat when he was recuperating from a shoulder injury. Virat is the captain of Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore and started playing second week onwards.Anushka Sharma is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled project which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been extensively shot in Prague and Budapest. In India, Shah Rukh recently shared pictures from the sets in Punjab . Earlier this month, Anushka was spotted shooting for the film, which was once calledand, in Mumbai.Anushka has also signed up Sanjay Dutt's biopic with herco-star, Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Anushka reportedly plays the role of a journalist in the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with whom she worked in 2014 filmAnushka Sharma was last seen in, co-starring Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh.is Ansuhka's second film as producer afteris a romantic comedy in which Anushka played the role of a friendly ghost bride.