Anushka Sharma's Conversation With Virat Kohli Is Winning The Internet

Fans of Virat and Anushka have been commenting about their conversation non-stop. The post has a little less than 9,000 comments saying it's 'cute.' On euser said: "Ye to Gundagardi hai @anushkasharma mam..! Pyar ke naam par.. @virat.kohli (sic)," while another wrote: "This love @anushkasharma damnnn yr really you both are icon for India. (sic)" The post has been line more than 7 lakh times already.
Anushka recently took a trip to Bengaluru to meet Virat when he was recuperating from a shoulder injury. Virat is the captain of Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore and started playing second week onwards.
Anushka Sharma is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled project which also stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film has been extensively shot in Prague and Budapest. In India, Shah Rukh recently shared pictures from the sets in Punjab. Earlier this month, Anushka was spotted shooting for the film, which was once called The Ring and Rehnuman, in Mumbai.
Anushka has also signed up Sanjay Dutt's biopic with her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star, Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Anushka reportedly plays the role of a journalist in the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, with whom she worked in 2014 film PK.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Phillauri, co-starring Suraj Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Phillauri is Ansuhka's second film as producer after NH10. Phillauri is a romantic comedy in which Anushka played the role of a friendly ghost bride.