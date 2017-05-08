Advertisement
Baahubali 2: Rishi Kapoor Finally Watched The Film, Made This Prediction

Baahubali 2: Rishi Kapoor said it will be difficult to match the film's 'triumph and business'

  | May 08, 2017 09:06 IST (Mumbai)
Rishi Kapoor (L) in Mumbai. Prabhas in Baahubali 2 (R)

  • Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to make Rs 1000 crore worldwide
  • Rishi Kapoor hailed baahubali 2 as 'an Indian celebration'
  • 'Glad am part of this business of films,' he tweeted
Rishi Kapoor watched Baahubali: The Conclusion over the weekend, a full week after the film hit the screens - well, better late than never. Mr Kapoor, who is frank while tweeting about current affairs and films, reviewed the S S Rajamouli-directed film. "BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business. An Indian Celebration. Glad am part of this business of films (sic)," wrote Rishi Kapoor. The 64-year-old actor joins the club of celebs who are awestruck by Rajamouli's film, which recently re-wrote history to become the first Indian film to make Rs 1000 crore (worldwide) at the box office.

Here's what Rishi Kapoor tweeted after watching Baahubali: The Conclusion:
 

During the interval of the film, Rishi Kapoor tweeted about the film's location and how he wants to own a "2 BHK there."
 

Well, Mr Kapoor, in this film most of the stunning locations are courtesy VFX. Bad luck there.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is setting new box office records for upcoming Indian films. Apart from the Rs 1000-crore glory, Baahubali 2 has collected an unheard Rs 100 crore in North America, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is the story of the rise and death of Amarendra Baahubali (Prahbas) and the return of his son, Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) to avenge his father's death. Rana Daggubati plays the main villain, Bhallala Deva. Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Anushka Shetty as Devasena and Sathyaraj as Katappa play pivotal roles. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nassar.

 

