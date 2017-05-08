Baahubali 2: Rishi Kapoor Finally Watched The Film, Made This Prediction

Here's what Rishi Kapoor tweeted after watching Baahubali: The Conclusion:
"BAHU"t"BALI"yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film's triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films pic.twitter.com/lGYpDZR1W0? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017
During the interval of the film, Rishi Kapoor tweeted about the film's location and how he wants to own a "2 BHK there."
Seeing Bahubali 2 now. Interval. Chat later about the film. I want to know where has this film been shot? I want a 2 BHK there! Any agent?? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 7, 2017
Well, Mr Kapoor, in this film most of the stunning locations are courtesy VFX. Bad luck there.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is setting new box office records for upcoming Indian films. Apart from the Rs 1000-crore glory, Baahubali 2 has collected an unheard Rs 100 crore in North America, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is the story of the rise and death of Amarendra Baahubali (Prahbas) and the return of his son, Mahendra Baahubali (also Prabhas) to avenge his father's death. Rana Daggubati plays the main villain, Bhallala Deva. Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami, Anushka Shetty as Devasena and Sathyaraj as Katappa play pivotal roles. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nassar.