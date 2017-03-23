Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office Collection Day 13: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's Film Is 'Superhit'

Here's a day wise break-up of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, as provided by Taran Adarsh:
#BadrinathKiDulhania will hit a century today [Thu]... Will enter/cross Rs 100 cr on Day 14... India biz... SUPER HIT.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2017
#BadrinathKiDulhania [Week 2] Fri 4.21 cr, Sat 5.90 cr, Sun 7.45 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.45 cr, Wed 2.30 cr. Total: Rs 98.69 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2017
It appears that Adarsh's prediction about Badrinath Ki Dulhania has come true. Earlier last week, Mr Adarsh had said that Alia and Varun's film is expected to rule the cinemas during its second week at the box office.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania opened to mixed reviews while praises for the co-stars poured in from their colleagues on Twitter. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, ""Varun and Alia deliver energetic performances," and also added that the film is a "mellow tale of patriarchy, love, honour and ambition."
Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan was Alia Bhatt's last movie and she will next be seen in Dragon, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Varun is busy filming Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to Salman Khan's 1997 film Judwaa.