Indu Sarkar: Kirti Kulhari Looks Intense In The First Poster

It takes ONE Woman to change the world, #InduSarkar unfolding History on 28July? Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 5, 2017
Actress Supriya Vinod will be seen portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Indu Sarkar.
Last week, Neil Nitin Mukesh completed the shoot of Indu Sarkar. The 35-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets in which he is seen posing with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
And it's a wrap for #indusarkar last day of shoot was simply amazing with @imbhandarkar what an honour being a part of this legendary song "chadta Sooraj dheere dheere " originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re sung by his son #mujtabaaziznaza recreated by #AnuMalik ji. Choreographed by one of the finest ..my dearest @ad7777adil
In March, a still from Indu Sarkar had gone viral on the Internet.
We can expect some ultimate performance. #NeilNitinAsSanjayGandhipic.twitter.com/XmFhL59mhb? vaibhav sharma (@iLuckyVaibhav) March 6, 2017
Indu Sarkar marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's second collaboration with Madhur Bhandarkar. The duo has previously worked together in 2009 movie Jail.
Indu Sarkar has been produced by Bharat Shah and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.
Neil Nitin Mukesh last made a cameo appearance in 2016 movie Wazir. After Indu Sarkar, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.