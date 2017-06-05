Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Indu Sarkar: Kirti Kulhari Looks Intense In The First Poster

The first poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming film Indu Sarkar was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The intriguing poster features Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury

  | June 05, 2017 16:18 IST (New Delhi)
Indu Sarkar

Poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh's Indu Sarkar. Image courtesy: Madhur Bhandarkar

Highlights

  • "It takes ONE Woman to change the world," tweeted Madhur Bhandarkar
  • Neil Nitin Mukesh portrays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in the film
  • Indu Sarkar is slated to release on July 28
The first poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming movie Indu Sarkar was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The intriguing poster features Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury. In the poster, Kirti Kulhari, who will be seen portraying the role of a rebel poetess in the film, is seen taking a stand against the system. "It takes ONE Woman to change the world, #InduSarkar unfolding History on 28July," wrote director Madhur Bhandarkar. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who portrays the role of Sanjay Gandhi in the film, is missing from the first poster. Indu Sarkar is based on the period between 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country.

See the first poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari's Indu Sarkar here:
 

Actress Supriya Vinod will be seen portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Indu Sarkar.

Last week, Neil Nitin Mukesh completed the shoot of Indu Sarkar. The 35-year-old actor shared a picture from the sets in which he is seen posing with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
 


In March, a still from Indu Sarkar had gone viral on the Internet.
 

Indu Sarkar marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's second collaboration with Madhur Bhandarkar. The duo has previously worked together in 2009 movie Jail.

Indu Sarkar has been produced by Bharat Shah and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

Neil Nitin Mukesh last made a cameo appearance in 2016 movie Wazir. After Indu Sarkar, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement