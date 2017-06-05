Indu Sarkar: Kirti Kulhari Looks Intense In The First Poster

And it's a wrap for #indusarkar last day of shoot was simply amazing with @imbhandarkar what an honour being a part of this legendary song "chadta Sooraj dheere dheere " originally sung by Ustaad Aziz Naza and now re sung by his son #mujtabaaziznaza recreated by #AnuMalik ji. Choreographed by one of the finest ..my dearest @ad7777adil

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on May 30, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT