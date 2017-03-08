Advertisement
International Women's Day 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Pic Of AbRam With Wonderful Message

On International Women's Day 2017, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day"

  | March 08, 2017 12:32 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan photographed with AbRam during an interview (Courtesy: srk_lovers)

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to charm us. On International Women's Day 2017, the superstar posted a message that is making us cry happy tears. The 51-year-old actor tweeted a picture of his little son AbRam, seen from behind and holding the hand of a girl just a little older than he. In the message, SRK writes, "Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day." That puddle right there? That's us. AbRam, a few months away from his fourth birthday, is his father's constant companion and often features in his posts. International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8. The day aims to inspire women and celebrate their successes. Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:
 

SRK is vocal about his admiration for the female of his species. Here's what he posted on Women's Day last year:
 

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin also posted special messages to mark International Women's Day.

Here's what the celebs posted on International Women's Day 2017:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, television star Divyanka Tripathi advocated gender equality and urged married women to be independent and career-oriented.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Raees, has been married to Gauri Khan for more than 20 years. The couple have three children- Aryan, 19, Suhana, 16 and AbRam, 3. SRK and AbRam are often spotted together on long drives, shoots, trips, late night walks and at cricket matches.

Shah Rukh Khan's next projects are Anand L Rai's untitled film, in which he plays a dwarf, and Imtiaz Ali's Rehnuma (tentatively titled) with Anushka Sharma.
 

