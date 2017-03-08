International Women's Day 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Posts Pic Of AbRam With Wonderful Message

Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day pic.twitter.com/U2wogCQiQ1? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2017
SRK is vocal about his admiration for the female of his species. Here's what he posted on Women's Day last year:
Often I wish I was a woman...then realise I don't have enough guts, talent,sense of sacrifice, selfless love or beauty to be one. Thk u girls.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2016
Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin also posted special messages to mark International Women's Day.
Here's what the celebs posted on International Women's Day 2017:
Launching the #WomensDay emoticon & summing it up with my fav quote, Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains. G'night? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 7, 2017
Happy women's day brossss? TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) March 7, 2017
We girls are up to no good again this short is releasing on women's day. #8thmarch@ritabharipaulinpic.twitter.com/UmhfOIN9HU? Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) March 1, 2017
Meanwhile, television star Divyanka Tripathi advocated gender equality and urged married women to be independent and career-oriented.
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Raees, has been married to Gauri Khan for more than 20 years. The couple have three children- Aryan, 19, Suhana, 16 and AbRam, 3. SRK and AbRam are often spotted together on long drives, shoots, trips, late night walks and at cricket matches.
Shah Rukh Khan's next projects are Anand L Rai's untitled film, in which he plays a dwarf, and Imtiaz Ali's Rehnuma (tentatively titled) with Anushka Sharma.