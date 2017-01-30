Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Adorably Crashes Interview In Video Going Viral

Their conversation is winning social media's famously prickly heart.
Watch the video here:
We got to witness some very adorable moments between the doting dad SRK & little AbRam Khan during FB live chat with @TheViralFever! pic.twitter.com/BxB3LRQ3FR? SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 29, 2017
In a recent interview to news agency PTI, Shah Rukh Khan said that AbRam wanted to be in pictures with him when they were returning from a trip to Dubai. "I was at the airport, had to get back from Dubai and there were lots of people taking pictures with me. So, I said let me stand here, finish the pictures and board the plane and he wanted to be part of every picture. Halfway through, my bodyguard just took him away but he got so disturbed. He said 'You're not allowing me to take pictures,'" SRK said.
The fond papa also confessed to NDTV on the train ride he took from Mumbai to Delhi last week that he was missing his son. "I wish I had brought AbRam along with me, he loves to travel. And he knows the whole team, he would have been comfortable," said SRK. AbRam Khan was born in May 2013, the third of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's children after Aryan, 19, and Suhana, 16.
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees released on January 25 and has so far made over Rs 93 crore. The film also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.