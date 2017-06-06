Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif Made 'Accidental Mistakes' On Sets. Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Even Know

Katrina, who appears to be in the mood for some mischief and fun, added: "Sometimes you have to sacrifice, so the other person can come out stronger, so they get the confidence back, and then it brings the song on the same level." Poor Ranbir. "I think I'm generous enough to do that. So, I kept on making accidental 'mistakes' so that he would get his confidence back," she added.
Jagga Jasoos features Ranbir as the titular detective while Katrina stars as his bumbling accomplice. Ranbir and Katrina's adventures are set in a Disney-like world, reminiscent of Madagascar, The Lion King and Tintin movies.
Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasooshas finally got a release date - July 14. This is the second time he directs Ranbir Kapoor after 2012's Barfi!. Meanwhile, former couple Katrina and Ranbir are co-stars of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti.