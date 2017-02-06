Kareena Kapoor Returns To The Ramp 2 Months After Giving Birth

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Begum of fashion:
Kareena's ramp walk the Lakme Fashion Week finale, meant the guest list was pretty impressive too. The creme de la creme of Bollywood turned up to watch Kareena take over the ramp. Actresses Lara Dutta, Sangeeta Bijlani, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Gul Panag, Kiara Advani and designer Manish Malhotra all came over to cheer Anita Dongre and Kareena.
Last month, when Kareena's name was announced as the showstopper for the finale event, Kareena had said: "It's always a pleasure representing Lakme at the most spectacular Grand Finale," reported news agency IANS.
Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan, with whom she's worked in films like Tashan, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, in 2012. Tamiur Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016, is Saif and Kareena's first child together. Saif, who is divorced from actress Amrita Singh, has a daughter and son, named Sara and Ibrahim.