Katrina Kaif In Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan? 'Tubelight' Salman Khan 'Just Got To Know'

Here's Salman's post:
I'm such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger's tigress is a Thug pic.twitter.com/MU1V5868eT? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2017
Check out how Aamir 'welcomed' Katrina in Thugs Of Hindostan:
Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-)? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017
Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will go on floors next month. Of the film, Fatima earlier told news agency IANS, "It feels unreal. It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there's Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir). I feel very fortunate."
Vijay Krishna Acharya has earlier directed Aamir and Katrina in Dhoom 3. Big B and Aamir are collaborating for the first time.
Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release during Christmas this year. Meanwhile, Salman is also prepping for Tubelight's release. The film hits the screens on June 25 (Eid release). Katrina is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu's much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.