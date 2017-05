Katrina Kaif In Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan? 'Tubelight' Salman Khan 'Just Got To Know'

I'm such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger's tigress is a Thug pic.twitter.com/MU1V5868eT ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2017

Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-) ? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017

On Thursday, Aamir Khan 'welcomed' Katrina Kaif aboard Thugs Of Hindostan . "Finally we have our last thug. Katrina! Welcome aboard Kat," Aamir tweeted. However, Salman Khan, with whom Katrina is shooting her latest film, seems to be unaware about it. Don't believe us? Here's Salman's post, "I'm such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger's tigress is a Thug." Salman and Katrina are currently in Abu Dhabi , where they are filming, the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film. Meanwhile,, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, will be Aamir and Katrina's second film together after, which released in 2013.Here's Salman's post:Check out how Aamir 'welcomed' Katrina inalso stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir'sco-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will go on floors next month. Of the film, Fatima earlier told news agency IANS, "It feels unreal. It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there's Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir). I feel very fortunate."Vijay Krishna Acharya has earlier directed Aamir and Katrina in. Big B and Aamir are collaborating for the first time.is scheduled to release during Christmas this year. Meanwhile, Salman is also prepping for's release. The film hits the screens on June 25 (Eid release). Katrina is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu's much-delayed film, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.