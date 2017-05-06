Katrina Kaif Delights With Pic Of Herself As 12-Year-Old 'Wannabe Model'

It appears, Katrina has been in love with the camera forever and the feeling is mutual.
Katrina clearly harboured modelling aspirations from an early age which lead her to make a debut at the London Fashion Week. London is where she was spotted by filmmaker Kaizad Gustad, who directed her in her maiden Bollywood film - Boom. Katrina was just 18 when she made a sensational appearance in the 2003 film which, however, failed to make an impression at the box office.
Fast forward to 2017, Katrina is a new member of the photo sharing app and is exploring possibilities to no end. Katrina made her Instagram debut on April 27 and is already behaving like a social media boss. In between being a prankster and sharing sultry pictures from her photoshoot, Katrina has also featured in a number of goofy posts.
Katrina Kaif is currently awaiting the release of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos, in which she co-stars with ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, she is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan, which is a sequel to Ali Abbas Zafar's 2012 action-thriller Ek Tha Tiger.