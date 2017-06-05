Lipstick Under My Burkha Finally Gets A Release Date. It's July 28

Balaji Motion Pictures present #LipstickUnderMyBurkha. Produced by Prakash Jha and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. 28 July 2017 release.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2017
"Ekta is someone who has always done some path-breaking work and with a lot of her women characters, she's inverted the power structure on television, making the woman protagonist the epicentre of power," Mr Jha said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor said: "I entered the screening knowing I was going to watch a well-appreciated film, but not only was I totally blown away by the content, I felt it was both credible and entertaining. Rarely do we have credible entertainers that stimulate the mind and are peppered with spunk and humour. Lipstick Under My Burkha is a film that celebrates women and their sexuality. I'm proud to present the film," reported PTI.
Lipstick Under My Burkha faced hurdles after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier denied to certify the film citing 'explicit' content and for being 'lady oriented.' The film premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals. Lipstick Under My Burkha won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival.
Lipstick Under My Burkha is set in small town India and tracks the intertwined lives of four rebellious women.
(With PTI inputs)