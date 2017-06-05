Lipstick Under My Burkha Finally Gets A Release Date. It's July 28

Advertisement
Lipstick Under My Burkha: The film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles

  June 05, 2017
  • The women-centric film was granted 'A certificate' last month
  • Lipstick Under My Burkha also stars Konkana Sen Sharma
  • Ekta Kapoor has been roped in to present Konkona's film
The critically acclaimed Lipstick Under My Burkha finally gets its due. The women-centric film was granted 'A certificate' last month after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled Censor Board's decision to reject the film. Now, the award-winning film will hit theatres on July 28, revealed a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Lipstick Under My Burkha has been produced by Prakash Jha. TV producer Ekta Kapoor has been roped in to present Konkona's film.
 

"Ekta is someone who has always done some path-breaking work and with a lot of her women characters, she's inverted the power structure on television, making the woman protagonist the epicentre of power," Mr Jha said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor said: "I entered the screening knowing I was going to watch a well-appreciated film, but not only was I totally blown away by the content, I felt it was both credible and entertaining. Rarely do we have credible entertainers that stimulate the mind and are peppered with spunk and humour. Lipstick Under My Burkha is a film that celebrates women and their sexuality. I'm proud to present the film," reported PTI.

Lipstick Under My Burkha faced hurdles after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier denied to certify the film citing 'explicit' content and for being 'lady oriented.' The film premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals. Lipstick Under My Burkha won the Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award for the Best Film on Gender Equality at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is set in small town India and tracks the intertwined lives of four rebellious women.

(With PTI inputs)

 

