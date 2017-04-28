Priyanka Chopra 'Perfect Choice' For Baywatch, Says Co-Star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Here's Dwayne's tweet:
Hard to balance real malevolence with charm and humor. Perfect choice for our @baywatchmovie@priyankachopra? Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2017
https://t.co/5WXpc00a9X
Now, listen to what more Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has to say about his co-star:
Thank you India for the amazing response and just wait til you see @priyankachopra in bad ass/evil action. @baywatchmoviehttps://t.co/gftC3JZmQB? Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2017
Soon after coming to India, Priyanka began Baywatch promotions minus Dwayne Johnson. However, through a video message, the actor apologised for his absence and said, "I am so sorry I couldn't be there with you. Priyanka and I had talked about this for months. Coming to India would've been my first time. I cannot wait to come. I wish I could've joined you this time," reported news agency PTI.
The new trailer of Baywatch, with lots of Priyanka in it, released earlier this week. The video totally compensated for Priyanka's blink-and-miss appearances in the previous trailers.
Here you go. Enjoy.
Lol! Just Look at me @TheRock U think I'm gonna b intimidated by a bunch of swimsuit calendar alumni? #BeachPlease@baywatchmovie#May25https://t.co/IV1uRsq9dY? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2017
Baywatch is based on popular television series of the Nineties of the same name, headlined David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Dwayne Johnson will take up the role of Mitch Buchannon, Zac Efron stars as Matt Brody and actress Kelly Rohrbach plays CJ Parker.